Nike Underfire As Aryna Sabalenka’s Confession Draws Comparison to Serena Williams & More

Tennis and fashion have always gone hand in hand. From Andre Agassi rocking jean shorts to Serena Williams’ numerous themed outfits, the court has seen every kind of style. Today, players like Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff bring their own twist with standout kits from Osaka bows to Gauff’s many outfit changes. But Aryna Sabalenka seems to have a bone to pick with her tennis wardrobe.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Belarusian just wrapped up her 2025 season as World No. 1. She claimed her US Open crown and finished runner‑up at the WTA Finals. With the year behind her, focus now shifts to 2026. Yet Sabalenka admits there’s one thing that doesn’t excite her: her Nike kits. As one fan posted on X, “Surely Nike is joking?!? Sabalenka says her Nike kits in 2026 won’t be special for her…No customs…She will have to wait for 2027???? She jokes saying ‘let’s start sending some messages to Nike to put some pressure’ 😭😭😭😭 @Nike please.”

True to word, Aryna Sabalenka confirmed it in her post‑match press conference in Riyadh. When a reporter complimented her “beautiful cutout dress,” asking about her look and future fashion plans, the World No. 1 lit up. “Yeah, I mean this dress was kind of like, let’s say, together work me and Nike,” she said, smiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just threw bunch of ideas I had, and I was able to push them to give me, yeah, in a way like my own dress, and I think it turned out being like really cool dress. People loved it, which is important, and yeah, unfortunately, next season it just it’s not going to be that special for me, but—”

Before she could finish, the reporter jumped in with “Why?”, making Sabalenka laugh. As she added, “Exactly! Maybe we should just start messaging Nike Instagram and putting some pressure on, but let’s wait for 2027 because that year it’s going to be sick!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, Sabalenka has stunned on the court with her kits by Nike since 2017. The Belarusian even has quite a few collabs with them. But it looks like fans are torn after her comments about her future kits.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans express their concerns over Aryna Sabalenka’s comments

Under the video posted, one fan wrote, “She will never be a Sharapova or Serena. They had for years customised kits. The big difference between real stars and little ones.” Taking a dig at the Belarusian, the comment compared her outfit to WTA legends known for their iconic sense of style, both in attire and attitude on court.

Maria Sharapova, for one, has long been a benchmark for chic tennis fashion. The Russian served elegance with Nike’s ‘Little Black Dress’ at the 2006 US Open, inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s timeless look in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’ A year later, she wowed again in a Swarovski-embellished red dress, stitched with more than 600 crystals along the neckline. The design paid striking tribute to New York City’s skyline and sealed her reputation for glamour with purpose.

And then there’s Serena Williams. She redefined what it meant to dress for dominance. The sisters turned tennis fashion into self-expression: fearless, powerful, unapologetic. Serena brought a daring edge to the court, from her 2004 denim skirt inspired by Andre Agassi’s rebellious flair to the studded black dress and gladiator boots that shook up the 2004 US Open. Nike, clearly, has played its part in shaping unforgettable tennis style moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, another fan pointed out, “I low-key don’t understand like…Aryna is THE reigning USO champ, finishing World Number 1 two years in a row and they don’t have ANY customs for her next season????? HOW????!!!!!!” The frustration isn’t misplaced. Compared to her fellow Nike athletes like Naomi Osaka, who clinched four majors and became World No.1 in 2019, Aryna Sabalenka’s lack of custom gear stands out. Osaka, now ranked No.16, has flaunted one bespoke look after another, with unique designs.

At the US Open, Osaka wore vibrant red and black pieces, including a bubble-hem skirt and sneakers adorned with rose motifs. Her 2025 kits also featured a sakura theme—delicate cherry blossoms celebrating her Japanese heritage, rendered in soft pinks and burgundy trims. Meanwhile, Aryna, despite being the World No.1, has yet to receive her own custom kit from Nike. One fan summed it up bluntly, “Because NIKE has bigger more important aspects of the business to worry about!!! Selling ‘Sabalenka’ shoes is just not profitable!”

Even so, Sabalenka’s partnership with Nike remains strong. She headlined the brand’s latest Shox campaign, flaunting the sleek Shox Z sneaker and its modern edge. Ahead of the 2025 Australian Open, Nike also dropped a stylish teaser video featuring her. It’s clear that Sabalenka, Osaka, and Qinwen Zheng are still the top trio of women’s stars driving Nike’s tennis marketing this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, optimism lingers among fans. One wrote, “Ms Sabalenkas Nike wear was amazing. Some of the best tennis garb we have ever seen on any Pro. Not sure what this is about but hope all is resolved. So many Pros advertise Nike. Lucky company.” Whatever happens, one thing’s certain. The Belarusian doesn’t need a custom kit to command attention. Now, with the 2025 season wrapped up, the question lingers: Will Sabalenka return next year in a fresh Nike look?