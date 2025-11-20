Novak Djokovic Admits Why Watching Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Isn’t Easy for Him: “Don’t Like to Watch”

The ATP Finals may be over, but the buzz keeps going. The rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz reached a fitting climax in Turin. It was a thrill to watch Sinner clinch a straight-set 7-6, 7-5 win over Alcaraz. This victory bumps Sinner’s head-to-head record against Alcaraz to 6-10. Despite being their sixth final meeting of the season, the clash still sparks excitement. But Novak Djokovic might not see it the same way.

Speaking to Eurosport Italia, Djokovic made a tough admission. He said, “I don’t like to watch because I want to be there. I watched the first set because, now, as usual, it’s a tradition when they play, the first set is 7-6 in one way or another. Anyway, with a lot of attention, a lot of intensity, and an astronomical level.”

The two players have brought their highest level of rivalry this year. They competed at the Italian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, Cincinnati, and the US Open. Even in Riyadh, at the Six Kings Slam, they faced off. They split the Grand Slam wins between them and still lead the rankings, with a 550-point gap.

As for Djokovic, he pulled out of the ATP Finals after winning his 101st title in Athens. As the seven-time champion of this tournamnet, he was eager to compete in Turin but had to withdraw due to injury. “I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best, but after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury,” he said.

Djokovic isn’t bitter. Though he missed out on his 25th major title, he acknowledges the younger stars’ prowess. Despite reaching the semifinals in all four Slams, he had to retire from the Australian Open due to a hamstring injury. He’s been beaten twice by Sinner at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and once by Alcaraz at the US Open. Yet, he recognizes their talent.

He especially praised Jannik Sinner’s indoor hard court record, a remarkable 31-match winning streak. “I watch with pleasure, because really, the very high level and the rivalry of the two of them is a very positive thing for our sport. Anyway, they are fantastic. Jannik, the one who has been doing particularly well indoors the last two years, is also very historic.”

Pressure remains to claim that 25th major title. Sinner and Alcaraz stand in Djokovic’s way. Boris Becker once called Djokovic the ‘fifth wheel.’ First with Nadal and Federer, now with these two young guns. Still, it’s up to Nole on his next major title.

What are Novak Djokovic’s thoughts on winning a Grand Slam now?

Nole didn’t dodge the question when he sat down with Piers Morgan Uncensored. “I do have more doubts that I can win slams, particularly against these two guys,” he admitted. “But at the same time, I know that while I am still active, and when I enter the court, I don’t care who is across the net, I always believe I’m better, and I believe that I deserve to win, and I’m going to do everything I can to win.” It was an honest moment from a man who has built his career on belief and fight.

For the first time since 2009-10, the Serbian legend has gone two straight years without lifting a Grand Slam trophy. The drought stings even more because he equalled Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major singles titles just a season earlier at the 2023 US Open.

His 2025 season told a story of struggle though. Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Paris Masters in October without saying why, though signs of wear and tear had shown up earlier after his semifinal loss to qualifier Valentin Vacherot in Shanghai. He still qualified for the ATP Finals as world No. 3 but had to withdraw just a day before the event, citing ongoing fitness troubles. For a man known for his physical durability, those withdrawals spoke louder than any press statement.

His results painted the same picture. Sinner stopped him at the French Open and Wimbledon. Alcaraz did the same at the US Open. They are rivals who not only beat him but seemed to define this phase of his career. “I am aware that right now both are better than me,” Djokovic told Morgan.

But the story isn’t over yet. The 2026 season is right around the corner, and Djokovic is expected to return at the Australian Open chasing his 11th Melbourne crown and that elusive 25th major. The stakes could not be higher. Sinner will aim for a hat-trick. Alcaraz wants his first Australian Open to complete a career Grand Slam. The question writes itself: can Novak Djokovic rise again and silence them both?