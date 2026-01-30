Novak Djokovic and His Team Tear Up During Emotional Confession at Australian Open

It’s all going Novak Djokovic’s way at the Australian Open. The Serbian legend, who owns 10 titles at Melbourne Park, took down two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in a thrilling semifinal on Friday. It was a gripping five-set battle, swinging wildly between the Italian and the veteran. In the end, Djokovic walked away with a stunning 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win. Now, as he heads into the final, emotion is pouring out of him.

“I’m lost for words right now, to be honest,” Novak admitted in his on-court interview. “It feels surreal, to be honest. Playing almost… it was four hours, it’s almost 2 a.m.”

After dropping the opener and falling two sets to one behind, it looked like Djokovic’s 2025 curse might strike again. It was the year he stumbled in every major semifinal. But the 38-year-old dug deep. He saved 16 of 18 break points in a four-hour, nine-minute war to book his first Slam final since Wimbledon 2024. When it was finally over, emotion swept through him and his team. They could hardly believe he was back on this stage.

“The quality of tennis was extremely high, and I knew that that was the only way for me to have a chance to win against him. He’d won the last five matches against me,” the Serb admitted. “Jokes aside, I told him at the net, ‘Thanks for allowing me at least one in the last couple of years.'”

“I have tremendous respect for him. Incredible player. I mean, he pushes you to the limit, which is what he did tonight to me.”

Since his 2023 US Open triumph, Djokovic’s major count had stalled. Meanwhile, Sinner and Alcaraz took over the stage, splitting the last eight Grand Slam titles. Now, Djokovic has narrowed his head-to-head against the Italian No.1 to 5-6. He had lost his last two Slam semifinals at the 2025 French Open and Wimbledon to the world No.2. And he couldn’t help but thank the crowd for that.

“I cannot thank you enough for the support,” He added for the fans at Rod Laver Arena, “You guys have been incredible tonight. Honestly, incredible. I love our passion and relationship. Every year, it’s something different, you know, and tonight it has been one, if not the best night, atmosphere-wise, I’ve ever had in Australia.

Friday’s clash was his first five-setter since Roland Garros 2024, when he scraped past Francisco Cerundolo. Next up, a blockbuster final. Nole will face familiar rival Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, after the Spaniard outlasted Alexander Zverev in a record-breaking five-hour, 27-minute semi to reach his first title match in Melbourne.