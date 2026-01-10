Novak Djokovic Faces Roadblock As He Won’t Be Able to Represent Serbia After Australian Open

Novak Djokovic’s pride in representing Serbia has always run deep. The Serbian legend, who captured Olympic gold in Paris in 2024, may no longer live in his homeland, but his devotion to it remains unwavering. Last year, Nole admitted how he sees himself bidding adieu to his career, “Maybe ending it at the Olympic Games, carrying the Serbian flag, that would be nice.” Now, as he gears up for the 2026 season, he’s chasing a record 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open. But that pursuit might clash with his patriotic pride.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Tennis365, Serbia’s Davis Cup hopes have taken a hit. Their top star has ruled himself out of the tie against Chile. Team captain Viktor Troicki had pinned his hopes on having the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the lineup, but that dream seems distant this time. The timing, as he explained, has made everything complicated.

“It’s an extremely inconvenient date for him,” Troicki told Sport Klub. “We all hope he performs well and goes far in the Australian Open. It wasn’t realistic to expect him to fly to Chile from Melbourne immediately after the exhausting Grand Slam to change surfaces and be with us this time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic could potentially reach the Australian Open final on February 1, leaving barely any breathing room before switching continents and surfaces for the Davis Cup. The quick turnaround from Melbourne’s hard courts to Chilean clay was always a steep ask. Troicki admitted as much, speaking with a mix of realism and support.

Imago 2XYT76Y Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during a third round match against Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

For his part, Djokovic has never hidden his pride in representing Serbia. He’s repeated time and again that “my main priorities are playing for the national team and Slams.” Yet, scheduling and recovery have often stood in his way. He missed Serbia’s 3-2 defeat to Norway last February and later pulled out of the Davis Cup in September 2025 after initially agreeing to headline their World Group 1 tie against Turkey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wished I could have played the Davis Cup,” Novak Djokovic said in an interview. “Representing my country throughout my career has been an honor and a privilege. I always look forward to playing for Serbia, but it all depends on my body, as I want to be the best option for our team. I hope we can pass Turkey and play in the World group next year, we deserve that. The Davis Cup changes made me happy, as we have more opportunities to compete at home.”

For now, it remains to be seen how Nole navigates these challenges. He’s never been one to back down. After all, this is a man who held the No.1 spot for 428 weeks, captured 101 tour titles, and won 24 Grand Slams. Although his body may not be up to mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Novak Djokovic raises concern over health ahead of the Australian Open

The new tennis season has just kicked off, with warm-up tournaments in full swing, but Djokovic’s plans were already halted. The Serbian was expected to headline at the Adelaide International, yet he’s chosen to step back. Later, he confirmed his withdrawal, saying he’s “not quite physically ready to compete.”

That announcement instantly shook up his early-season schedule. Announcing the news on Instagram on January 6, the 38-year-old shared his thoughts with fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s personally very disappointing to me as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago,” he wrote. “I was really excited about returning, as it truly feels like playing at home. My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open, and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia.”

The decision caught many off guard, especially since tournament organisers had confirmed his participation just last month. It’s now been almost two months since his last official match at the Athens Open in November, adding to the concern about his readiness. But Novak Djokovic isn’t one to leave anything to chance. He’s clearly prioritising recovery over risk.

In a refreshing moment at the Qatar Grand Prix, he opened up to Sky Sports about his physical condition and introduced his new Regenesis recovery pod. He spoke passionately about how the technology helps him and why it’s become crucial in keeping his body sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the stage shifts to Melbourne. Can the Serbian great find his rhythm in time to battle Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz for that historic 25th Slam? Share your thoughts in the comments below!