Novak Djokovic Makes a Bold Coaching Move As He Looks the Challenge Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner in 2026

Last year, around this time, Novak Djokovic took the tennis world by storm. He teamed up with his former rival, and one-fourth of the Big Four, Andy Murray, as his new coach for the 2025 season. The Brit had just hung up his racket after the Paris Olympics and was already ready for a new chapter. His goal? Help Nole grab that historic 25th Grand Slam title. All eyes were on the pair to make it happen. And while Djokovic reached the semifinals of all four Slams, the trophy slipped away. Two players kept blocking his path: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The question was, how could he overcome them in 2026?

Looks like Novak has found a way. On Sunday, he added a new name to his corner. As reported by Punto de Break, Mark Kovacs has been spotted as the newest addition to Team Nole! Could he be the one to help the 38-year-old break through again?

According to sources, Kovacs is an expert in physical conditioning, injury prevention, biomechanics, recovery, and on-court performance optimization. He has worked with more than two dozen top ATP and WTA pros, including John Isner, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, Sam Querrey, and Coco Gauff. Kovacs has also supported the US Fed Cup Team and helped collegiate programs produce Top 100 players. His track record speaks for itself, right?

In 2012, Kovacs became the youngest recipient of the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Educational Merit Award. Two years later, he earned the 2014 US Olympic Committee “Doc Counsilman” Science Award. He has authored over 200 articles and consulted for more than a dozen national federations. Can he now guide Novak Djokovic past the World No. 1 and No. 2? Only time will tell.

Sure, Novak Djokovic may not have clinched a major over the last two years, but he still holds an edge over the field. Against Sinner, he hasn’t won a match since the 2023 ATP Finals. The Italian now leads their head-to-head 6-4. Against Alcaraz, however, Djokovic showed his trademark grit.

He beat the Spaniard in the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals, taking the match in five sets despite sustaining a hamstring injury that later forced him out of the semifinals. Alcaraz got his revenge at the US Open semis, while Sinner outlasted Djokovic in the semifinals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Still, a new team member means new hope and Djokovic remains relentless. He’s already lifted his 101st tour trophy this season, winning in Geneva and Athens. And as far as who can challenge the “New Two” for Grand Slam glory, one thing is certain: Novak Djokovic is still the biggest threat.

Ex-pro backs up Novak Djokovic to take a major title in 2026

This year, Alcaraz and Sinner turned the tour into their playground, taking home nearly everything in sight. Alcaraz pocketed eight titles this year, including two Grand Slams and the year-end No. 1 ranking. The Italian wasn’t far behind, lifting six trophies and adding two Slams plus the ATP Finals crown to his growing collection. Between them, they have split the biggest prizes for two seasons straight, leaving the rest of the field wondering who could possibly crash their party.

On December 12, X user ‘BarclayCard18’ shared Sergiy Stakhovsky’s latest take. The former Ukrainian pro didn’t hold back when comparing Novak Djokovic’s chances of striking again to those of Alexander Zverev finally breaking through. “Novak has every chance of winning another Grand Slam. I would even say he has a better chance than Zverev,” Stakhovsky declared confidently.

Why is he so convinced? Stakhovsky believes Djokovic’s résumé still speaks louder than anything else on tour. He highlighted the Serb’s remarkable consistency throughout 2025, pointing out that Djokovic reached four semifinals and continues to be a contender on every surface. It’s a reminder that even at 38, the 24-time major champion hasn’t exactly slowed down.

“His excellent statistics in Australia give him plenty of reasons to think about how he will approach this tournament and what will happen next,” Stakhovsky added, hinting at Djokovic’s trademark dominance at Melbourne Park. Bagging 10 titles down under tell their own story, and few players have looked as comfortable or composed on those blue courts as the Serbian legend.

Now the big question looms: Can Djokovic turn back the clock once more and claim that elusive 25th Grand Slam title against the frontrunners of a new generation? Tell us what you think in the comments below!