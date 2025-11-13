Novak Djokovic’s Bold LA 2028 Remark Leaves Andy Roddick Divided: “Hope I’m Wrong”

This year has been a wild ride for Novak Djokovic. The Serb finally ended a long chase: he lifted his 100th tour trophy and then won his 101st in Athens. The 25th major stayed out of reach, though. Injuries hit him hard at the Australian Open, Miami, and Wimbledon. At 38, retirement rumors keep swirling. But Djokovic isn’t ready for a curtain call. He made it clear, saying, “Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals, I said about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice.” Even Andy Roddick had thoughts on those words.

On a recent episode of his ‘Served’ podcast, Roddick got straight to it. When asked if Nole would be at the 2028 Olympics at age 41, he didn’t hesitate. “I don’t think so. I hope I’m wrong,” he said. Roddick added, “I’ve got to give him props, because him saying I still want to retire at the LA Olympics, with the Serbian flag in my hand, was the perfect way to address many, many issues that are going on for him right now.” The 2003 US Open champion’s honesty matched the questions everyone’s been asking.

Retirement talk has followed Novak Djokovic everywhere this season. The 24-time Grand Slam champion owns the record for most weeks at world number one, with 428. That elusive 25th major still haunts him. It could finally push him past Margaret Court’s legendary mark of 24. Djokovic fires back at every mention of retirement. He says, “I’m not giving up on Grand Slams, I’m going to continue fighting… If I’m fit, healthy, motivated, I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t come [next year].”

For now, Novak Djokovic is locked in for 2026. The Australian Open sits on the horizon, and Rod Laver Arena is his fortress. He’s won there 10 times. Melbourne turns into his stage, and every appearance feels like a homecoming. The blue court suits him just right.

Nole’s career numbers are jaw-dropping. He’s been ranked No. 1 for a record 428 weeks. He locked down eight year-end No. 1 finishes. In 13 different seasons, he claimed the top spot at least once. There are 101 titles on his shelf, and that gold medal from last year’s Paris Olympics sparkles. After which, many wondered if he would retire.

Novak Djokovic speaks up on why he hasn’t retire yet

Before collecting his 101st tour title in Athens, Djokovic opened up about what keeps him chasing greatness. “Many thought that after the Olympics, after winning the gold medal, I would have ended my career,” he admitted. IT was a hard-fought battle that saw him finally succeed after five attempts. Previously, he won a bronze medal in Beijing 2008, competed in London 2012, where he finished fourth after losing in the bronze medal match, participated in Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020, where he reached the semifinals but missed out on gold.

He explained what really drives him. “I don’t play tennis just for results. Obviously, results are an important part of my motivation, but I also play because I truly enjoy the competition. I enjoy the process, and what tennis brings to me personally, to my family, but also what I bring to tennis as an active professional player.” Tennis gave him dominance, wealth, and a lasting legacy. Still, on a personal level, it gave him something deeper.

Now living in Greece with his wife Jelena and their children, Stefan and Tara, Djokovic has found balance off the court. He moved there in 2025, wanting a safer life away from political unrest in Serbia. “I know that as long as I play, there will be attention from the tennis world…” he said. With over 16 million followers on Instagram and big-name deals with Lacoste, Head, and Hublot, every move he makes still makes news.

At 38, ranked No. 5 in the world after only 12 tournaments this year, Djokovic refuses to slow down. “There are, therefore, several reasons that push me to continue competing… It’s not just the successes,” he said. “When you manage to complete your goals with an Olympic gold medal, yes, it’s a little strange to return to tournaments and start all over again. At the same time, it’s also a source of inspiration.”

For now, he’s taking a break after pulling out of the ATP Finals, where Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and others are closing in on the semifinals. While they fight for the title, do you think Novak Djokovic will prepare for his return in Melbourne next year?