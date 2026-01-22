Novak Djokovic Says No to Son’s Wish at Australian Open As He Lays Down Clear Family Rule

At his 19th consecutive Australian Open appearance, Novak Djokovic is making big strides. The ten-time champion is chasing yet another major in Melbourne. He’s already crossed a special milestone, his 100th win at Melbourne Park, defeating Pedro Martinez. The stands are electric with fans, but two familiar faces were missing from the crowd. Novak’s kids, Stefan and Tara, who cheered him on last year, were nowhere to be seen this time.

There’s a reason why. On Thursday, Nole wrapped up his match against Francesco Maestrelli in dazzling style, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Yet their absence echoed from the stands. When asked about it, the fourth seed smiled and revealed that his children were back in Greece, fast asleep and focused on “school, homework, their own activities.” He knows there are no “better or bigger” supporters than them, but this year, he had to draw the line at the Australian Open.

“When I became a father,” Novak Djokovic explained, “One of my greatest wishes was for my kids to grow old enough to understand what’s happening on the court and what their dad is doing. I’ve been blessed to have them watch me in some of the greatest matches of my career over the past five or six years. I couldn’t be happier about that.”

“Right now, it’s all about them: Their chores, obligations, and activities. My son wanted to come, but mostly because he’ll do anything to avoid school, which is understandable. He likes tennis and his dad as well. Not having them here this year is a bit different, but I know they’re always with me in my heart.”

