Novak Djokovic Trains 14 Year Old Greek Player Before Kicking Off His 23rd Season

The pre-season is always unpredictable in tennis. Some players shuffle their teams. Others unveil new weapons on court. But Novak Djokovic? The 24-time Grand Slam champion is doing something different. He’s passing on his wisdom to a youngster just stepping onto tennis’ grand stage.

Reported on December 23, Nole surprised fans by spending several days training with 14-year-old Greek rising star Rafael Pagonis. ATP Tour ES shared the news on X, noting that before Novak kicks off his 23rd season chasing that elusive 25th Slam, he’s mentoring fresh talent. But how did it all begin?

They met by chance at a gym and snapped a photo. Soon after, they hit the practice courts at the Four Seasons Astir Palace in Athens. “Great to spend time with the young Greek player, Rafael Pagonis, a future star of our sport. I hope he remembers this coaching session when he wins his first Major,” Novak Djokovic wrote.

One of Europe’s top juniors found himself guided by one of the greatest ever to pick up a racket. Every minute on court turned into a masterclass. Before long, Novak posted a TikTok clip of their session, and it went viral. The footage had it all — focused training, genuine connection, and that signature Djokovic spark.

In the video, Novak taught the very skills that built his legendary career: the backhand and the return of serve. He broke down every detail: Body positioning, timing, balance, and core control. For Rafael, it was like unlocking tennis’ ultimate cheat code straight from the source.

The Serb showed how to read a serve early, react fast, and strike with intent. These were no ordinary drills. This was wisdom carved from decades on the biggest stages and pressure moments. Pagonis absorbed every word, aware that this was more than a mere coaching session.

At 14, he got a rare glimpse of what greatness truly looks like. Such experiences can shape an entire career. In 2026, Rafael will push through U16 and likely U18 events before taking his first swing at local Futures. And one day, if he lifts a Major trophy, Djokovic will remember this December 2025 moment, that quiet day when a big dream began to take form.

But what about Nole’s 2026 season? Andy Roddick has one question he’s itching to ask the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Roddick poses an important question to Novak Djokovic

The former American No.1 zeroed in on the one thing that could make or break Djokovic’s 2026 Grand Slam season — his body. For Roddick, everything starts and ends there. The 38-year-old Serb will only have a real shot at a major title if his body can handle seven grueling best-of-five matches.

“The question is… And he was questioning this after the US Open,” Roddick said on his podcast. “I don’t know that he can train the way he used to. I would suspect that you can’t train that psychotically, and I mean that in a good way, at 38 years old.” Roddick wasn’t being harsh, just honest about what time does to even the best.

He added, “And if you can’t do that, can you get your body to hold up over the course of two weeks at a major, over best-of-five? The answer this year was no. To his own admission. It was like I don’t know if my body can do it, and when I get to the semis am I going to beat these guys if my body is damaged goods by the time I get there? That is the whole thing for this conversation.”

Novak Djokovic, who turns 39 during next year’s French Open, still showed impressive consistency in 2025, making the semifinals at all four Slams. In Australia, he took down Carlos Alcaraz but picked up a hamstring injury before retiring against Alexander Zverev. Then came two more losses to Jannik Sinner and another to Alcaraz — all in straight sets. For someone who built his legacy on iron will and recovery, this season was proof that his body is talking back.

After his US Open semifinal defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, the Serb admitted that it’s getting harder to keep pace physically with the younger stars. Still, he vowed to return in 2026 with the same hunger. Perhaps Nole training 14-year-old Rafael might be his way to keep his head in the game? Will he return to the Australian Open with that same mindset? Share your thoughts on this below!