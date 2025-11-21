‘One of the Shortest Players’ Announces Retirement From WTA After 2025 Setback

Looks like the Americans are taking turns stepping off the court. Earlier this week, Christopher Eubanks announced his retirement at 29. Now, joining him is 32-year-old WTA star, Lauren Davis, who is hanging up her racket too. Once ranked No. 26 in 2017, Davis bows out after more than a decade on tour and a career filled with grit and heart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Announcing the news in a carousel post on Instagram, Davis wrote a heartfelt message to her fans. “How do you sum up years of memories into a single post?! I’m not sure, but I’ll do my best,” she began, looking back on her time on tour with raw emotion. Davis made her first Tour-level main-draw appearance as a wild card at the 2011 Australian Open. She went on to win two titles: Auckland in 2017 and Hobart in 2023. But her story goes deeper than those trophies.

“I’ve dedicated the past 20 years of my life to tennis, and after the US Open I knew it was time to say goodbye. When I was 16 years old, I left home and everything I knew to chase a dream in my heart. I moved to Florida, and less than a year later I turned pro. I was never the tallest or the most talented, but I knew what I wanted, and I was determined to make it happen. At 5’2”, I was one of the shortest players on tour, but I never let that limit me. I saw it as an opportunity to be an anomaly—and hopefully to inspire others along the way. I hope I did just that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Davis (@laurend1092) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Her journey really was something special. Davis lifted two titles on the Hologic WTA Tour and reached the third round of a Grand Slam six times. She never broke through to the second week but came agonizingly close at the 2018 Australian Open. That year, she held three match points against World No. 1 Simona Halep before losing 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in a three-hour, 45-minute thriller. The 48-game marathon tied the record for the most games played at the tournament in the Open Era, matching a 1996 classic between Chanda Rubin and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

Despite that heartbreak, Davis carved out a career full of standout moments. She collected five Top 10 wins, including a memorable upset over defending champion Angelique Kerber in the second round of Wimbledon 2019. She also represented the U.S. in three Billie Jean King Cup ties, including the 2017 semifinals, the year the Americans captured their last title.