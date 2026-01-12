Player Rushes Mid-match After Ball Kid Suffers Poorly Due to Gruelling Australian Open Conditions

No tennis match ever feels complete without the tireless work of the ball kids who keep play moving from first point to last. As Roger Federer once put it, ball kids are “really important to us because they are also maybe the future of our game.” But with the 2026 Australian Open kicking off, the spotlight has turned to a ball kid on the court!

Day one of the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne brought a sudden scare during Moez Echargui’s match against fellow qualifier Luca Van Assche. In the middle of a brief break, the camera focused on Echargui as he wiped his face with a towel and got ready to serve. A ball kid suddenly lost balance and stumbled before collapsing near the baseline.

The 22 seed, Echargui, reacted in an instant as he sprinted over to help as an official rushed onto the court. The young ball kid was back on their feet moments later, reassured by both the player and staff. The quick response eased the tension that had gripped the crowd for those few worrying seconds.

After the short pause, the ball kid was escorted away for care, and play soon resumed between Echargui and Van Assche.

