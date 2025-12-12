Rafael Nadal Faces New Injury Blow Only a Year After His Emotional Tennis Exit

Rafael Nadal has been off the court for a year now. He made only one brief return for a practice session with one of his academy’s rising stars, Alexandra Eala. They played for 45 minutes, under one condition. “They asked me to play, and I was delighted. If I don’t have to run, fine.” After two decades of relentless battles and injuries, Rafa has every reason to stay cautious. But as it turns out, the break wasn’t for rest for long.

On Friday, news broke that the Spanish legend had undergone surgery. The update came via Christopher Clarey on X, who confirmed the story with Nadal’s team. Nadal had a procedure on his right hand in Barcelona to treat severe osteoarthritis. Clarey noted, “Wonder how much it bothered him on his 2-handed backhand during his career. Arthroplasty is also known as joint replacement surgery.”

In the post shared alongside the announcement, the official statement read: “Rafa Nadal underwent a surgical procedure yesterday at the Teknon Medical Center in Barcelona, where surgery was performed on his right hand due to severe osteoarthritis of the trapeziometacarpal joint. The procedure, carried out under the supervision of Ángel Ruiz-Cotorro, Rafa Nadal’s physician, together with Dr. Vilaro, and performed by Dr. Alex Lluch, consisted of an arthroplasty aimed at relieving pain and restoring mobility of the joint.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are no strangers to Rafa’s long list of injuries, though. At 19, he was diagnosed with Mueller-Weiss syndrome, a rare degenerative condition affecting the bones in his left foot. That same issue haunted him throughout his career. He even fought through it at the 2022 French Open, playing with daily anesthetic injections just to numb the pain. So, news of another surgery can be disheartening. Although Rafa is handling it quite well!

According to sources, Rafael Nadal has been managing the problem for quite some time. Still, the legend himself decided to break the news personally. Taking to X, Nadal posted a photo of his right arm bandaged and in a sling.

ADVERTISEMENT

In classic Rafa fashion, he added humor. “Looks like I won’t be able to play the @AustralianOpen 2026 😂,” he wrote. “I had to undergo hand surgery because of an issue I’d been dealing with for a long time, but I hope to be fine soon 🤗.”

Even with the setback, Nadal won’t be disappearing from the tennis world just yet. He’s scheduled to make an appearance at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah on December 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Rafa may have retired, acknowledging that his body can no longer keep up, but it still stings to see him sidelined again. For now, he’ll stay off the court, though he’s already made it clear. But he’s been the greatest of all time, and he’s grateful for his journey.

Rafael Nadal on being known as the ‘best Spanish athlete of all time.’

Nadal has never been one to dwell on titles off the court, but when asked about one of the biggest honors, his humility stood out once again. Speaking to Cadena SER in an interview published on December 8, the 39-year-old was asked, “What do you think about the fact that we continue to consider you the best Spanish athlete of all time?” His response was simple yet sincere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You set the criteria, but I am always very grateful to you…” Rafael Nadal said. “It is a great honor and a great satisfaction to be recognized for this. I have always strived to give my best without thinking about these things. I have been fortunate to have many things in my favor: an environment, a family, and then I think a good work ethic and good talent, that’s the truth.”

Rafa’s bond with his fans has long gone beyond trophies or statistics. Over two remarkable decades, he didn’t just win matches; he built an identity. “Rafa” became synonymous with determination, perseverance, and heart. His career stands not only as a record of victories but as a narrative of resilience that resonated with millions around the world.

As for chasing that feeling again, Rafael Nadal is in no rush. On November 24, he sat down with Jorge Valdano on Movistar+’s Universo Valdano and reflected on his journey from a fresh perspective. The 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he reached the finish line utterly drained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through the academy I’m still involved and I see what I want to see. I don’t follow the day-to-day as before. Now I watch the games or moments I want to see,” he said.

For now, Nadal is focused on rest and recovery following surgery. Whether he returns to competition remains uncertain, but with his history, few would bet against the possibility.