“Results Say Otherwise”: Rafael Nadal Defends Carlos Alcaraz From ‘Scattered’ Claims

Carlos Alcaraz showcased remarkable grit this year, earning praise even from Rafael Nadal. He captured eight titles, including two Grand Slams and three Masters 1000s, and reclaimed the World No. 1 spot with 12,050 points and a 71-9 win-loss record. Despite a few setbacks like early exits in Miami and Paris, he still closed out the season as Year-End No. 1. But when critics questioned his consistency, Nadal didn’t just let it slide.

During a chat with Diario AS, when journalist Nacho Albarrán asked which of the two current powerhouses, Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz, he most identifies with, Nadal’s reply was refreshingly direct: “Neither.” However, he also clarified a common misconception about Alcaraz.

“Sometimes Carlos seems more scattered, but when you look at the results… he’s had an incredibly consistent and solid year in all the major tournaments. That’s why it amuses me when I hear him called scattered: the results say otherwise.”

It’s true. Carlos Alcaraz hasn’t been inconsistent this year. While his on-court style can sometimes look haphazard, he’s a sharp player who knows how to close out matches in his favor. Some of the criticism stems from his previous season when he struggled to capture a title at Grand Slams like Roland Garros and Wimbledon and fell short in Beijing and Indian Wells.

Compared to those earlier years, Alcaraz in 2024 found wins harder to come by. He faced back-to-back exits from tournaments and lost the Olympic gold to Novak Djokovic, a defeat that visibly disheartened him. Later, he bowed out of the 2024 ATP Finals in the group stage.

But this year told a different story. Alcaraz bounced back stronger and doubled his title count with exceptional consistency, just as Nadal pointed out. The 2026 season, however, might test him once again. He’ll be stepping in without his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, with whom he parted ways on December 17 after a reported contract disagreement. Neither has shared details, but Ferrero confirmed that the split came down to contractual issues.

For now, Alcaraz will train under Samuel Lopez, who takes over as head coach for the upcoming season. But what about Rafa? Could he ever see himself coaching the young prodigy?

Could Rafa coach Carlos Alcaraz in the future?

It’s the question everyone keeps throwing at Nadal, and he’s finally shared a glimpse into life after hanging up his racquet. The Spaniard, who retired last November, now seems content in his new lane. But when the topic of coaching came up, Nadal’s response was crystal clear.

“I’ve always had the utmost respect for what might happen in the future, because what you feel today isn’t necessarily what you’ll feel later,” Nadal said. “Life is constantly changing, especially when you have young children: you see life one way, a few years go by, and it changes.”

He didn’t hesitate to rule out a full-time return to the grind of tour life either. “Travelling constantly? I don’t see it happening. Being a coach would require that, and right now it doesn’t fit with my life,” he admitted. “Being a Davis Cup captain someday? Why not? I might enjoy it… or not. I just retired; it’s too early to think about it.”

Nadal’s farewell came on home soil at the Davis Cup in Malaga against the Netherlands. He also played both singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics, losing to Novak Djokovic in the second round and bowing out with Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles quarter-finals.

On day one of the 2025 French Open, Roland Garros immortalized him with a clay footprint at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who won his last major in Paris in 2022, remains one of only two players, alongside Novak Djokovic to have conquered all four Grand Slams twice.

Now, after years of grinding through injuries and his rare Mueller-Weiss syndrome, Nadal just wants to rest. “I respect life’s processes and the need to adapt. Right now, it’s not appropriate to think about that,” he said.

For now, as the Australian Open nears, all eyes turn to Carlos Alcaraz. Could this be the moment he seals his first title in Melbourne, completes the Career Slam, and outpaces two-time winner Jannik Sinner?