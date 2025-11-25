Saudi Arabia Defends Controversial Decision to Host New Masters 1000 Despite Global Backlash

Last month, the ATP announced its next big step in Saudi Arabia. The organization is partnering with PIF’s Surj Sports Investment to launch the first-ever expansion of the Masters 1000 category in the ATP Tour’s 35-year history, with a new tournament coming to Saudi Arabia. The event is scheduled to debut by 2028. Still, some skepticism lingers, especially as players continue to voice concerns about the modern tennis tour’s length.

However, the CEO of Surj Sports Investment sees the move in an entirely different light. On November 25, speaking to The National, SURJ Sports Investment CEO Danny Townsend opened up about the thought process behind the new Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia and why he believes it’s a smart move. When asked about PIF’s earlier ventures in tennis, through partnerships with both tours and sponsorship of the WTA Finals and the Next Gen ATP Finals, he was direct:

“When you’re investing in sports IP [intellectual property], you want to invest in assets that have had a history of growth. When you look at the Masters 1000 licenses over time, they’ve continued to grow in enterprise value. So first and foremost, as an investment, the return profile was clear that if we could secure one, it would be a good investment.”

Reuters Tennis – ATP Masters 1000 – Monte Carlo Masters – Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France – April 12, 2022 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina REUTERS/Denis Balibouse TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

What does he mean? Around the world, sports are racing to expand into new markets, and tennis is no exception. The game’s global ambitions have never been higher. Now, Saudi Arabia finds itself at the heart of that surge. A Masters 1000 there could become a breakthrough moment for the sport, reaching fans far beyond its strongholds in Europe and North America.

For Townsend, the appeal goes beyond short-term financial rewards. “Secondly, when you look at our mandate at SURJ more broadly and how we use our investment assets to drive sustainable growth in the sports sector, having an owned tennis tournament as opposed to a rented one would enable us to do a couple of things,” he said. His words underline long-term vision and a desire for stability in a fast-moving global sports market.

The upcoming Saudi Masters will join a region already buzzing with tennis fever. The Qatar Open and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships are well-established fixtures, drawing top players and big crowds.

The Saudi stop now aims to complement them, learning from their playbook while adding a new touch to the Middle East’s thriving tennis circuit.

Townsend views it as more than just another stop on the calendar. “One, it would enable us to invest in infrastructure that could host tennis tournaments in perpetuity, which you really can’t do when you rent an asset,” he said. That permanence, he suggests, could help the sport take root and thrive year-round in the Kingdom.

He added, “And two, it allows you to build a tennis economy around an asset that you also own in perpetuity, whether that be development pathways, coaching pathways, elite development, various other things.”

The ambition is clear. With the Saudi Masters on the horizon, tennis may be stepping into a bold new chapter. But what do the insiders really think?

Tennis pros reactions to the Saudi Arabia Masters 1000

While some players have made it loud and clear that another event crowds the already-busy calendar, Jannik Sinner is not complaining. The world number two opened up with Ubi Tennis, sharing nothing but good vibes about the Saudi Masters 1000 coming in 2028. He recently stole the show at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, leaving with a cool $6 million and memories to match.

“I believe this is the first time a Masters 1000 has been added to the calendar,” Sinner said, seeing only upsides. With his youthful perspective, he felt real energy in Saudi Arabia. “From my experience in that country, the population is very young, and the market could become very large: I see it positively, let’s see what it will bring to us players,” he told Tennis Gazette.

The 24-year-old knows the value of a 1000s event for rankings. While he is not placing any bets on exactly what’s to come, he likes the direction. “A Masters is important for the points, and for those who are starting to play at that level. I’m not exactly sure when it will be played, but overall, I think it’s a positive thing,” he added.

Meanwhile, not everyone is cheering just yet. Alexander Zverev, when pressed about the ethical debate around tennis in Saudi Arabia, stuck to the tennis. “On political matters, the context is not always the best, but they are trying to change,” Zverev said. He described Saudi Arabia as a place evolving fast.

“Three years ago, I wasn’t there, but this year it felt like a new country to me.” He added, “I’m not a politician. If there is a Masters 1000 there, I play it. They have been played in Dubai or Doha for 30 years, and I don’t think there have been any problems. I can speak for what I know, which is tennis. The ATP should start using that money to give something back to the players.”

Reactions are pretty mixed so far, and there are still two years to go before the tournament officially kicks off. Until then, what’s your take on all this? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.