Serena Williams’ Comeback Denial Doesn’t Stop Andy Roddick From Dropping His Bold Take

Last week, Serena Williams’ name set social media on fire. Her appearance on the ITIA’s doping testing pool list had fans and pundits buzzing. Could the 23-time Grand Slam champion be planning a sensational comeback? Serena had hung up her racket in 2022 to focus on family and life beyond tennis. She’s never been far from the spotlight, but this sudden development fueled hopes of a return. The excitement didn’t last long, though, and Andy Roddick had something to say.

After the story broke, Serena swiftly shut down the speculation. “Omg, y’all, I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” she wrote on December 3, putting the rumors to rest. Still, Roddick wasn’t ready to let the topic pass. He weighed in on his Served Podcast with a few strong opinions.

“You don’t re-enter doping protocols to stay retired 1000%,” Roddick reasoned. “I’m sitting here as a retired person, and I’m not going, ‘You know what? For no reason at all, I would like to re-enter doping protocols. I’d like to pee in a cup every once in a while.’ I love Serena. I’ve known her for a long time. She’s amazing, so much fun to be around. Like, so much fun to be around. I’m not saying she’s doing it because she knows she’s coming back.”

Roddick then drew a parallel to Serena’s older sister, Venus Williams, who’s still battling it out on tour. Venus continues to play doubles and has been open about her stance on retirement. She’s not ready to hang it up just yet. Roddick found an interesting angle there. “I don’t know if I believe this is the only option that she’s interested in, but maybe there’s a world where Venus is eventually gonna stop playing. What better way to celebrate than next to your sister?” he mused. And he’s right!

Venus and Serena shared one of the greatest doubles legacies in tennis history. Serena’s explosive power met Venus’s reach and finesse, creating an unstoppable force on court. Together, they won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, staying perfect every time they reached a major final. So, could Serena come back for one last run alongside her sister? That’s a story every tennis fan would love to see unfold.

For now, Venus is keeping quiet on the rumors. The six-time Grand Slam winner stayed composed when asked about a possible 2026 team-up. During a media chat at the Charlotte Invitational, she smiled off the speculation. “Hey, I can only speak for myself, and all I know is I can’t get her on the court. She doesn’t practice, so it seems very unlikely.”

That puts another damper on the WTA legend’s return. Still, the news has raised reactions from far and wide!

Serena Williams’ return sparks reactions from insiders and more!

Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams’ longtime coach for ten years, didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on the comeback rumors. The coach behind ten of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles told Express that all the talk, while perhaps exaggerated, might not be entirely off the mark. “Maybe this is something that crossed her mind because she’s in super shape, as everybody saw. She looks like she’s back to being a top athlete after being a mother,” he said.

Mouratoglou added, “So maybe it crossed her mind, and maybe she opened that opportunity. But to open an opportunity and to do it, there is, I think, a long way to go, so I guess we’ll know in a few months if happening.” For him, it’s not about fitness but about fire. “I think when Serena wants something and when she puts her heart in it, there are not much things that are impossible,” he said. “So I guess, if she thinks about her comeback, she will only [do it] if she thinks she can compete with the best; otherwise, she will not. That’s not her mindset. That’s never been her mindset.”

On the other hand, John Isner also weighed in, calling the move less of a comeback clue and more of a smart precaution. “It’s Serena Williams, isn’t it? She is always in the spotlight. Why submit to doping tests again? I’m not saying she is definitely going to come back, but maybe she is just leaving the door open for a possible return in some form or another,” he noted.

Even Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton had his say during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, sharing how he keeps cheering for her to return. “I’d love to. I keep telling her to come back,” he said. “I’m a massive supporter of her. She’s the greatest of all time, such a legend. She was at one of the races just recently. She’s a dear friend as well, which I’m really honoured to be able to say.”

Now that the 44-year-old has brushed off the rumors, it’s a bit of a shame, right? Watching her back in action would’ve been something special. What do you think? Share your take below!