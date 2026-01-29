Serena Williams Comeback Rumors Catches Elina Svitolina Completely Off Guard at Australian Open

Elina Svitolina made a strong run at the Australian Open. The result may not have gone her way, but her grit shone through every round. Facing two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka was no easy task. Yet she fought hard before bowing out in her first Melbourne semifinal. It marked her fourth Grand Slam semifinal overall. Still chasing that elusive first major final, Svitolina’s performance kept fans talking until the spotlight shifted to an unexpected topic off the court.

After the match, in her press conference, Svitolina was asked about the buzz surrounding Serena Williams’ possible return to tennis. Reports suggest the former World No.1 has reentered the ITIA testing pool, a requirement for anyone planning a comeback. Serena has brushed aside those rumors, but speculation remains alive. Svitolina, however, hadn’t heard about it.

“Oh really? Wow, I didn’t hear that,” Elina Svitolina admitted. “Well, it would be amazing for the sport, definitely. She’s such a great champion and has achieved so much, did so much for the sport, and been an inspiration for women around the world. So it’s going to be a great story, for sure.”

The two have met before, including in a Grand Slam semifinal, just like this one. Back in 2019 at the US Open, Serena powered past Svitolina in straight sets before falling to Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the final. A memory that might flash back for Elina whenever she hears the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s name.

