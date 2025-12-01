Serena Williams Drops the Truth Bomb on the Negativity That Tried to Break Her: “Join the Crowd”

Over two decades after her breakthrough at the 1999 US Open, Serena Williams began a journey that would redefine greatness. The American pro won 73 tour-level singles titles, including a staggering 23 Grand Slam singles crowns: 7 Australian Opens, 3 French Opens, 7 Wimbledons, and 6 US Opens. Serena’s impact on tennis is immense. Despite the hurdles, she carved a path and made it work!

In a new cover story for Net-A-Porter published on December 1, Serena reflected on a life-changing choice she made as a teenager. “I was so young, but I said I’m never going to read anything about me,” she recalled. That moment came at 17, right after winning her first title. Even then, Serena knew protecting her peace was crucial to surviving under the spotlight.

As a Black woman rising in tennis, Williams didn’t sugarcoat the challenges. “Growing up and being Black in tennis, it’s just like, well, that comes with negativity…,” she said. “You have something mean to say, get in line. You got to go way back. It’s going to take you a few days to get there. Join the crowd.” This honesty is classic Serena: Bold, self-aware, and a little defiant.

Over 1,011 WTA Tour matches, Williams faced players born from 1966 to 2003, spanning nearly 40 years of tennis generations. She became the statistical queen of her era. Serena rewrote what dominance means on court. Breaking into a sport long seen as predominantly white, she battled criticism, racial bias, and scrutiny that tested her toughness again and again.

This isn’t the first time she’s opened up about what helped her through harsh criticism. In the first episode of Stockton Street, talking with her sister Venus in September, Serena was impressed by her sister’s wisdom. “In sport, to be a champion, you have to have brutal honesty,” the seven-time Grand Slam champ said. “If you’re not honest with yourself and completely open, you cannot hide from yourself. You can’t pretend, you can’t shut that part off.” Serena couldn’t agree more.

She also revealed a raw confession about the self-talk that once held her back. “‘You were too big, and you needed to be lighter, and you needed to have an opportunity to run faster,’” she said. “I mean, those were the talks I had to have with myself later. But you have to be honest with yourself, right? If you can’t, no one else can.”

Serena retired in 2022, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape women’s sport. Conversations about Black women in athletics, she said, have “changed.” Now thriving beyond tennis, Serena remains very much in the spotlight. Her power was never limited to the baseline. Yet, as she admits, her journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

Serena Williams speaks up on the new challenges she faces

On November 20, Williams opened up on Instagram about a recent slump that’s felt all too familiar. “So, I don’t know what’s happened to me lately. I’ve been so lazy, and I was training earlier this year for a half-marathon, and it didn’t go so well. I mean, it was going good, then I got injured. I sustained an injury in my leg,” she said, catching everyone’s attention with that honest vibe.

It’s well known that Serena’s no stranger to injury battles. Back in 2010, she stepped on broken glass which cut deep and caused tendon damage. That injury meant two surgeries and nearly a year off the court—a serious setback that tested her resilience.

Then came Wimbledon 2021, when a painful hamstring injury forced her out mid-match. Many saw that moment as the beginning of her farewell from the sport. Maybe those memories surfaced as she prepared for this half-marathon, because bouncing back from injury is never a smooth ride.

She keeps it real about where she’s at now: “That was four months ago, maybe five, and I haven’t really done cardio since. So, I’m back at it. The half-marathon I wanted to do is in February; I think I can still make it. I just got to get serious. The only thing I’m really good at, like, focus on is tennis.”

Now, with the American legend revealing how she handled the stress of criticism back in the day and kept her head high, there’s no doubt she is working past these injuries to get back on her feet. What do you think?