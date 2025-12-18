Serena Williams’ Ex-coach Stuns With $19M Steffi Graf Comparison to Jannik Sinner

It goes without saying that Jannik Sinner has had quite a career so far, right? Twenty-four tour titles, four of them Grand Slams, and a staggering 58-6 win-loss record. But those aren’t the only numbers that define him. The Italian, currently ranked World No. 2 after spending 65 weeks at No. 1, has also earned a small fortune in prize money. And Rennae Stubbs couldn’t help but notice that he’s closing in on a legend’s milestone.

Speaking on her podcast, Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams during the 2022 US Open, was shocked by how much Sinner has pulled in over time. Her co-host Caitlin pointed out, “Well, you made an interesting stat Jannik Sinner won $18 million this year.” That’s when Stubbs made a comparison that many might have missed.

“Yeah, and just so everybody knows Steffi Graf,” she said, “Won $19 million in her career, her entire career, and you know how many major titles she won, 22. So just take that and just lock that in the bank and think, Wow, how lucky these players are to be playing the sport that they’re playing now When Steffi Graf, who won not only just you win 22 Grand Slams, but one like I don’t know, well, over 60 tournaments probably I’d look it up, but.”

She’s not wrong. The German legend collected 107 singles titles and an unbelievable 22 Grand Slams during her career. When she retired in 1999, she’d earned about $21.9 million in prize money. That was a massive total for an era when tournament purses were nowhere near what they are today. What about Sinner though?

Right now, Jannik Sinner is redefining success in modern tennis. The 24-year-old Italian sits at No. 2 in the world and already has four Grand Slam titles to his name. His breakthrough came at the 2024 Australian Open, followed by a brilliant run to the US Open crown later that year. Then came 2025, when Sinner reached another level entirely.

This season, he didn’t just defend his Australian Open title. He made history. Sinner became the first Italian to win Wimbledon after a powerhouse performance on Centre Court. He also finished runner-up to his rival Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open, then came up just short again at the US Open. That runner-up finish in New York still brought in a hefty $2.5 million. Not a bad “consolation” for a player who keeps stacking up milestones.

His overall net worth hit $40 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Much of that came from his jaw-dropping run of 13 straight tournament wins between October and November 2024, which alone earned him $12 million. Add in his high-profile deals with Nike, Head, Rolex, Panini, Gucci, Lavazza, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and FastWeb S.p.A., and it’s no wonder reports say he cleared over $15 million in sponsorships last year.

Still, despite his massive haul this season, Sinner faced the brunt of not following the policies set by the ATP!

Jannik Sinner and his rival face repercussions after breaking ATP rules

On November 28, tennis fans did a double take when reports broke that Alcaraz and Sinner were facing a major financial setback. The faces of tennis’s new era suddenly found themselves in the middle of an off-court storm that had nothing to do with their shot-making or ranking points. It all came down to One Vision, the ATP’s 2023 program that promised big end-of-year rewards to players who consistently showed up at the sport’s biggest tournaments.

Here’s how it works: the 30 players with the most points from Masters 1000 events and the ATP Finals share a $21 million prize pool at the end of the season. Alcaraz was due to collect $4.8 million, but that number dropped to $2.4 million after penalties kicked in.

The ATP cuts 25 percent from a player’s bonus for every Masters 1000 event they skip. The Spaniard missed both the Canadian Open and the Shanghai Masters, costing him half his payout. He did skip Madrid too, but because he was in the city doing media and sponsor duties, that one was forgiven.

Jannik Sinner’s situation stung even more. The world No. 2 missed Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, and the Canadian Open, which wiped out his entire bonus. Four absences equal a 100 percent reduction, leaving him with nothing from the pool. The ATP’s formula includes a 70 percent fixed share and a 30 percent variable one, rewarding presence as much as performance, and punishing players who skip too often.

There’s also a smaller bonus pool for the ATP 500 events worth $3 million, where attendance still matters. In that race, Alcaraz came out on top. The Spaniard banked an extra $1 million after earning 1,930 points to lead the standings, adding a nice silver lining to his season.

Even so, the ATP has made its point loud and clear. The Masters 1000 events are the backbone of the season, and the rules leave no room for exceptions. Heading into 2026, Sinner will no doubt keep that in mind as he eyes a third straight Australian Open title and another run at Wimbledon. What’s your take? Share it with us in the comments below!