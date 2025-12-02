Serena Williams Sparks Comeback Buzz After 3 Years As Major Anti-doping Move Raises Eyebrows

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” is what Serena Williams wrote in 2022. After two decades of an illustrious career that saw 73 tour titles, including 23 Grand Slams, the American finally hung up her racket. She chose to prioritise her family and health, and she’s done just that over the last three years. But it looks like there’s only so long you can keep the pro off the court!

Williams’ name has popped up on an unusual list. According to Adrian Bassett, a spokesperson for the ITIA, “She has notified us that she wants to be reinstated into the testing pool.” In a text message on Tuesday, December 2, Bassett added, “I do not know if this means she is coming back, or just giving herself the option. All I can say is she’s back in the pool and therefore subject to whereabouts.”

Her name surfaces on the ITIA’s updated list of players dated October 6 this year, stirring plenty of curiosity about what it might mean. A spokesperson for Serena Williams has not yet responded to requests for comment. The testing pool doesn’t include every active player, but it does mean those listed are open to out-of-competition testing. And with Serena’s name suddenly back on it, the speculation has clearly begun.

Retired players must start with re-entry to chase singles, doubles, or any spotlight moment. Her spot on the list is the first since bowing out after the 2022 US Open. Rumors buzzed at this year’s New York event about a mixed doubles cameo with her sister Venus although that didn’t happen.

Still, Serena Williams’ name popping back up in the ITIA documents doesn’t automatically signal a comeback, but it does reset her eligibility clock. If she stays in that pool without stepping out, she could walk into tournament action as early as mid-2026. What she plans to do with that window is the big mystery though.

Right now, the former pro has been keeping fans updated with her latest sports activity. She’s hoping to partake in a half-marathon soon and was briefly interrupted in her preparation. She injured herself four months ago and gave an update on November 20.

“So, I don’t know what’s happened to me lately, I’ve been so lazy,” she admitted, “I was training earlier this year for a half-marathon, and it didn’t go so well. I mean, it was going good, then I got injured. I sustained an injury in my leg. That was four months ago, maybe five, and I haven’t really done cardio since. So, I’m back at it. The half-marathon I wanted to do is in February; I think I can still make it. I just got to get serious. The only thing I’m really good at, like, focus on is tennis.”

Could that have been the first sign? Only time will tell. Additionally, not long ago, she also opened up about how retirement has been for her!

Retirement hasn’t been easy for Serena Williams

Williams opened up in a Net-A-Porter interview published on December 1. At 44, she shared how tough life feels after elite tennis. The transition surprised her with its weight. “Not as much as this time last year,” she noted. Then she added, “No matter how prepared you are to retire, and particularly from doing something every day at such a high level, it’s hard. I really prepped myself the best way I could, but it’s something that’s still a little difficult.” Her words cut straight and true.​

The last time Serena Williams lit up the court was at the 2022 US Open. It peaked in a gripping third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic. That moment capped a 27-year career blazing with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and fierce drive. Shortly after she announced her retirement and stepped out of that world, leaving an untouchable legacy behind to focus on her family.

Serena Williams gave birth to her first daughter, Olympia, in 2017, having famously won the Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant. After returning to the tour, she reached four more Grand Slam finals. Now a mother of two, the 44-year-old prioritizes family life, often adjusting her schedule or flying home quickly after work commitments to spend evenings with her daughters.

Still, Serena added: “I feel fortunate that I’ve had a career and that I don’t have to do what most people do. I’m very lucky. I put in the hard work, like we all are doing, but I did it a little bit earlier. So, I think that’s really working in my favour. And [now I can] just put my kids first.”

Now, her name is back on the ITIA testing list, and with eligibility restored, the speculation is only getting louder. Is this paperwork and nothing more, or the first spark of a comeback? Fans are already imagining the possibilities. Will we see Serena Williams step back onto the court?