Serena Williams’ Unexpected Admission About Her Post-injury Routine Sparks Buzz

Last year around this time, Serena Williams decided to try something new. “I’m trying to compete – not compete, rephrase – trying to do a half-marathon. That’s my new goal,” she said. Over the last few years, her social media feed has been filled with glimpses of family life, adventures with her children and husband, and snapshots from her fitness journey. But even three years after hanging up the racket, Williams is facing setbacks that feel very familiar. And, true to form, it’s still not enough to stop her.

On Thursday, Serena turned to her Instagram story with a surprising update. “So, I don’t know what’s happened to me lately. I’ve been so lazy, and I was training earlier this year for a half-marathon, and it didn’t go so well. I mean, it was going good, then I got injured. I sustained an injury in my leg,” she said. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

The 23-time Grand Slam champion knows all too well what it means to deal with injuries. Her worst setback came in 2010, when she suffered severe foot cuts after stepping on broken glass. The injury caused tendon damage, required two surgeries, and kept her off the court for nearly a year. Another unforgettable moment came at Wimbledon in 2021, when a painful hamstring injury forced her to withdraw mid-match. Many saw that moment as the beginning of her final chapter in the sport. Perhaps that memory resurfaced as she prepared for the half-marathon. Coming back from an injury never gets easier.

“That was four months ago, maybe five, and I haven’t really done cardio since,” she admitted. “So, I’m back at it. The half-marathon I wanted to do is in February; I think I can still make it. I just got to get serious. The only thing I’m really good at, like, focus on is tennis.”

Imago Source: Instagram/Serena Williams

But does any actually doubt Serena Williams’ discipline? It was practically her trademark, instilled early under her father’s watchful eye. And with more than two decades of dominance and countless titles, few rival her drive. Injury never slowed her down for long. She even won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant. Now to mention, she worked hard on her weight loss journey and was dedicated to it for a long time!

Determination and grit have always defined her. But now, even she seems amused by her own admission. “Isn’t that weird? Don’t you find that curious, that I’m telling you I’m not very disciplined? I mean, I am…just not when it comes to doing cardio and stuff. Can y’all relate?”

It’s an honest and open talk with fans who can certainly relate to her. It’s no walk in the park to return to intense exercise after taking a short break, either due to an injury or otherwise. But speaking of discipline and chasing a goal, Serena also made a surprising admission about her tennis career.

Was tennis Serena Williams’ dream to follow?

Last month, Serena sat down with ABC Sports and gave a glimpse into the driving force behind her epic journey. She said, “He’s the main reason my sister, and I played tennis. It was his idea; he wanted us to have a better life for ourselves than he had. And we did, we achieved it. We worked very hard, we listened to what he and our mother told us.” You can’t miss how much family shaped her path.

Reflecting on her globe-spanning career, Serena described it as a dream that brought both highs and lows. “My career has been a journey and a dream that has taken me far and wide. I’ve been to every corner of the world thanks to tennis. It’s brought me great joy many times, and also great sadness on occasion—that happens with every sport.” It’s real talk about the emotional ride behind the trophies.

Tennis, for Serena Williams, has been a blessing, and a challenge wrapped into one. It pushed her to grow tough and stay hungry. She nailed it perfectly: “Tennis has taught me discipline; it’s taught me to strive. It’s given me so much… I’m still benefiting from tennis. And all of this started with my father’s prompting.” The seeds planted early on are still bearing fruit.

Richard Williams’ vision went far beyond winning titles. It was about building character and opportunities no one before them had. Serena ultimately walked away with 23 Grand Slams, 73 titles, and an incredible 858/156 win-loss record. She’s also racked up Hall of Fame honors: National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2024, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2025, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame awaits in 2027.

So what’s next for a legend who’s conquered it all? Serena said she wants to be “the GOAT at something else.” Could it be a half-marathon? Share your thoughts in the comments below!