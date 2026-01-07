17-Year-Old Aussie Shocks 4x WTA Title Winner at Brisbane International

A new season means new stars are rising, and the WTA already has one to watch. Emerson Jones, the former junior World No.1, arrived hot at the Brisbane International. She opened her campaign against Tatjana Maria, a seasoned pro who lifted the 2025 WTA Queen’s Club trophy, twice conquered Bogota (2023 and 2022), and claimed her first title in Mallorca back in 2018. But against the 17-year-old Aussie, the veteran was pushed to her limit!

On Monday, the Australian teen made her WTA 500 debut in thrilling style, defeating Maria 6-3, 6-3 in front of a buzzing home crowd. Pat Rafter Arena roared as the local favorite handled the pressure like a pro. Just six months ago, she was competing in the Wimbledon junior draw. Now, she looked every bit ready for the big stage.

Aside from wildcards into the WTA Adelaide event and the 2025 Australian Open, most of Emerson’s experience has come on the ITF circuit and from two appearances at the Canberra Challenger. Now ranked No.147, she’s proving that her attacking game belongs at this level. And she’s done it before!

Last year in Adelaide, she impressed early by taking down Xinyu Wang in the first round. What stands out now is how much more poised she looks compared to 2024. Expectations have climbed, but Emerson Jones isn’t letting the hype weigh her down. She knows these first steps are part of a much longer journey.

“I don’t really put too much pressure on myself,” Jones confessed during the press conference, “And there’s no pressure here to win the tournament. I’m just really excited to play. My goal this year is to improve my ranking and try to believe in myself, that I can win a couple of rounds in these opportunities I’m being given.”

