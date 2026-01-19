Stan Wawrinka Holds Back Tears in an Emotional Message After 1st Australian Open Win in 5 Years

It’s an emotional time for Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss veteran, playing his last Australian Open main draw, just marked his first win. The same tournament he conquered in 2014 after debuting here in 2006 still brings out his best. Melbourne Park knows him well, and this week, he’s showing why. Yet, one thing still leaves him speechless.

On Monday, Wawrinka took down Laslo Djere 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in a battle that stretched over three hours and twenty minutes. It was his first victory here since 2021, and it earned him a rare place in history. The 40-year-old became only the third man since 1978 to win a Major match at that age, joining Jimmy Connors and Ivo Karlovic. It wasn’t easy, but something deeper was driving the former World No.3.

“Because of you guys,” Stan Wawrinka said to the crowd at Show Court Arena.

“Thank you. Thank you, thank you. It’s been a long journey; it’s been amazing. So many memories here, it’s been incredible. The only reason I come back is because of the love you give me. It was amazing today, so thank you so much.”

After years of injuries and frustrating seasons, the Swiss veteran finally looked like himself again. His first-serve percentage hit just 49%, but he made it count with 14 aces and unwavering focus. He dropped serve twice from only four chances given to the Serb.

On the other side, Djere faltered under pressure, spraying nearly 70 unforced errors and facing 17 break points. He saved 14 of them but stumbled when it mattered most, falling in the final tie-break after a gutsy fight.

At 40, Wawrinka remains a master of rhythm and control. He dictated both the quickfire rallies and the long grinding exchanges, sealing the win in true Wawrinka fashion. Laslo had his moments, saving a set point at 4-5 in the opener, then snatching the set 7-5, but the 2014 champion stormed back in the second. The Swiss tightened up his serve, sharpened his returns, and flipped the momentum his way.

Yet for Stan, the crowd was everything. The packed stands lifted him at every turn, and he soaked it all in. As he now moves into Round 2 at the Australian Open, things are looking up. In his final season, Wawrinka has already started strong.

Ahead of Melbourne, he led Team Switzerland to the United Cup finals. Though he didn’t lift the trophy, his grit and determination were on full display. And Wawrinka knows exactly what he still brings to the court.