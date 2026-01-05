Stan Wawrinka Mocks WTA Star Sara Errani Amid Heated United Cup Battle

Stan Wawrinka is kicking off his 2026 season with a bang. The Swiss player’s two-decade-long career will come to an end this year, and he’s starting his final season in Perth. Competing alongside his fellow Swiss players at the United Cup, the team is on quite a roll. However, Wawrinka has found himself in the spotlight against Team Italy!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 4, Wawrinka drew attention during the decisive mixed doubles match between Switzerland and Italy at the 2026 United Cup. During the encounter, Sara Errani repeatedly used underhand serves, celebrated points with exaggerated gestures, and exchanged sharp glances with the Swiss team. Wawrinka, ever the observer, appeared to study her closely from the sidelines.

At one moment, cameras captured him imitating the Italian player’s expression while serving. A gesture that quickly circulated online and sparked wide discussion among fans and media. Even the commentators couldn’t help but point it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, it looks like Stan Wawrinka is having a good time at the United Cup in Perth. And while his off-court gestures made headlines, the Swiss team’s moves were a hit too!

Belinda Bencic set the tone in Perth on Sunday, shining for Switzerland at the United Cup and carrying her team into the quarter-finals. The 28-year-old delivered a complete performance that showcased her experience and composure in a pressure-filled tie against Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

She first gave Switzerland a crucial lead with a steady singles win over World No. 3 Jasmine Paolini, taking charge when it mattered most. Later in the day, as the tie came down to the wire, she stepped back on court for the decisive mixed doubles.

After Flavio Cobolli edged Wawrinka in a thrilling deciding-set tie-break to even the contest, Bencic paired with Jakub Paul to seal the deal. The Swiss duo overcame three-time major champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 to secure a perfect 2-0 group record and the top spot in Group C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It was a strong statement for Switzerland and a positive start to 2026 for Stan Wawrinka, who is also serving as playing captain in his final ATP season. He’s already logged six hours on court this week, a reminder that the veteran still has plenty of fight left.

But with the Australian Open just around the corner, the real question is whether that same energy will carry him through in Melbourne. For now, his attendance may be a question mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Stan Wawrinka get a wild card to the Australian Open?

Last year, he needed a wildcard at the Australian Open but exited in the first round for the third year in a row. The 40-year-old Swiss, who lifted the Melbourne trophy in 2014, revealed last month that this will be his final season, ending a stellar 24-year run.

Now ranked No. 157, Wawrinka no longer qualifies automatically for Grand Slams. He’ll once again rely on wildcards, a reminder of how long he’s stayed in the fight. When asked about the prospect of receiving an Australian Open wildcard at the United Cup, he didn’t shy away from the truth.

“I don’t know, actually. For me, I’m taking week after week,” Stan Wawrinka said on Sunday, “When I receive good news, like I did for playing here and the wildcard for Auckland, I’m super happy. I’m super happy when I receive one. When I don’t receive, that’s all good, I’m going to go for the next tournament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Open organisers haven’t announced their full wildcard list yet for the January 18 start. Earlier this week, 45-year-old Venus Williams received one, making her the oldest woman to feature in the main draw.

Could Stan Wawrinka get the same call? Only time will tell. But share your take with us in the comments below!