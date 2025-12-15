Stefanos Tsitsipas Breaks Silence As Family Twist Emerges in Serious Off-Court Drama

For as long as fans can remember, Stefanos Tsitsipas and his father have been headline regulars. The Greek star has spent most of his career coached by Apostolos Tsitsipas. They briefly split in 2024, and while Stef worked alongside other coaches, it didn’t quite work out. Then earlier this year, they reunited. It’s been a long ride, and sometimes their drama isn’t always confined to the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Remember a few weeks ago when Stefanos made headlines for speeding through Athens at 210 km/h? It caused uproar, a serious traffic violation with heavy consequences. But here’s the twist: the 27-year-old wasn’t at fault at all. His lawyer revealed to SDNA that it was actually his father behind the wheel.

“Stefanos was not the driver of the vehicle. Although he was the owner, he had given it to his father Apostolos that day and therefore was never caught driving or causing an accident. He was never asked to show his driver’s license,” said the statement as per SDNA. The lawyer added that Stefanos acted swiftly within the legal timeframe, doing everything required to notify authorities and ensure the violation went to the real driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters Tennis – French Open – Roland Garros, Paris, France – June 2, 2024 Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his fourth round match against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The incident took place on November 30, leaving Stefanos slapped with a €2,000 ($2308) fine and a one-year driving licence suspension. Then came the twist. Apostolos confessed that he was the one driving his son’s Lotus that day. Yet despite the admission, Stefanos still had to pay up. To make things more puzzling, his lawyer had earlier told the media that a third person had been at the wheel.

According to Weekend Live, Apostolos didn’t sit back. On November 26, he marched into the Attica Traffic Police, armed with proof that the fine was already paid. He told officers straight out that he was driving the car and even offered his own licence in a show of accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities, however, refused to budge. The seven-day deadline to transfer responsibility or file an objection had already expired. Police declined to take Apostolos’s licence. The Traffic Police commander reportedly told him that Stefanos must appear in person and surrender his licence for one year.

On the tennis front, Stefanos ended his season early. His last tournament was the US Open, where he fell in the second round to Daniel Altmaier in five sets. The Greek has battled a nagging back injury this season that’s slowed him down. What about bringing his father back on his team?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Stefanos Tsitsipas on his father coaching him

After parting ways with his father as coach earlier in the year, the Greek star had a short yet fiery stint with Goran Ivanisevic. That partnership began right after his Roland Garros exit and ended abruptly following his Wimbledon retirement, a whirlwind period he later called “brief but intense.” Now, with Apostolos Tsitsipas reinstated and plans to bring another voice into the mix, Stefanos stands at a crossroads of renewal and reinvention.

In October, Tsitsipas opened up about the decision to reunite with his father, and his tone was genuinely upbeat. “We have changed our dynamic very much and I’m actually very happy the way we all cooperate and work together now,” he told ATP Tour. “It’s very refreshing as a player to have this relationship with a father. It’s exactly where I wanted it to be for a long time now. And I’m happy. He has adjusted to my needs and I have adjusted to his needs. And we have both created a type of dynamic that is one to be proud of.” Those words show a player who has grown, both on and off the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefanos Tsitsipas still plans to expand his coaching team but continues to hold deep respect for his father’s decades of tennis know‑how. “My dad has been on the tour for a lot of years, even dating back to my mother’s playing days. So he has a lot of tennis in his life,” he said. “I’m extremely proud to call him my coach and my father. But first of all, my father. Secondly, my coach.” That father‑first, coach‑second mindset captures the balanced foundation behind his comeback.

Their fiery bond remains as visible as ever. At the 2025 US Open, Apostolos received a warning for coaching from the stands during Stefanos’ second‑round match against Daniel Altmaier. It was just another glimpse into the intensity that powers their partnership. Yet despite the noise, their relationship endures, built now on stronger communication, trust, and mutual respect.

As Stefanos Tsitsipas continues recovering from injuries that sidelined him for much of 2025, he’s already eyeing what’s next. “I definitely see [our current coaching partnership] as something sustainable,” he said, hinting at fresh additions to the team. “I would be interested in the future to add a person in my team that can collaborate and work with my dad. Obviously he’s not getting younger, so if I can find the right person, he can be by my dad’s side a little bit, with a clear, fresher mindset.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After a season where he played only 38 matches, posted a 55.3% win rate (his lowest since 2017), retired twice mid‑match, and dropped to No. 34 in the rankings despite winning Dubai in February, the Greek is ready to turn the page.

The question now stands: Could 2026 finally be the season he catches fire again? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!