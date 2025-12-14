Taylor Fritz Finally Admits Frances Tiafoe Was Right About That Infamous Junior Moment: “Fell off the Treadmill”

It’s no secret that American tennis stars grew up with each other, often crossing paths through their teenage years. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe might not have started their junior journeys side by side, but they’ve watched each other rise from the early days. Now, years into their professional careers on the ATP Tour, the memories keep resurfacing.

That’s exactly what happened when Frances Tiafoe joined former World No.1 Andy Roddick on his Served podcast. Tiafoe couldn’t resist sharing a hilarious throwback. He revealed how Fritz “couldn’t put one foot in front of the other. I mean, he was falling off treadmills.”

After Roddick posted the clip on social media, Fritz couldn’t resist confirming the embarrassing story. He replied, “True story… I fell off the treadmill on 7mph speed when we were all 14 at USTA.” A perfectly self-aware moment that showed just how far he’s come since those clumsy teenage years.

During their chat, Roddick pointed out Fritz’s early professional success, recalling his run to the Memphis Open final at just 18. But Tiafoe wanted to dig deeper, going even further back. “I’m talking about the beginning, like 12, then when he turned 15, hit the growth spurt, and started serving well,” Tiafoe said, explaining when Fritz finally started to climb. That’s when the wins started pouring in.

Still, for someone who once watched Taylor Fritz tumble off a treadmill, Tiafoe never imagined they’d face off in a Grand Slam semifinal one day. Yet that’s exactly what happened at the US Open last year. Not to mention, Fritz reached the final after their clash, before Jannik Sinner snatched the title.

Since then, Fritz’s rise has been steady and impressive. He’s stayed inside the ATP Top 5 for over a year and now owns 10 titles. This season, he was the last American standing at Wimbledon, reaching the semifinals while the rest bowed out early. Against Tiafoe, he leads their head-to-head 7–1. Tiafoe’s lone win came on tour, though he added another in an exhibition match last week, where he looked back fondly on their shared beginnings.

Tiafoe opens up about how he “couldn’t stand” Taylor Fritz

Tiafoe kicked off in style at the Charleston Invitational, taking down close friend and compatriot Fritz in a tight one, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. But the match wasn’t the only highlight! Speaking to Tennis Channel after the win, Big Foe opened up about his decade-long friendship with Fritz.

“It’s been amazing. To be honest, I can’t stand him! No, truly it’s been amazing,” he joked. “We’ve played against each other since we were 15, we’re both 30 in a few years. It’s incredible to see the matches we’ve played against each other, from the juniors until now. People just enjoying our tennis.”

Their story traces back to the early USTA camp days, when two hungry teenagers crossed paths with big dreams and even bigger rackets. Frances was the kid from suburban Washington, D.C., the son of Sierra Leonean refugees who built hope out of hard work. Taylor came from sunny Southern California, raised by two former tennis pros who had passed on their love for the game. They couldn’t have come from more different worlds, yet that contrast only pulled them closer.

Taylor Fritz also shared his side of the story too. “Frances is one of my closest friends, we’ve known each other for well over 10 years,” he said. “Like you say, we’ve got a lot of good times, a lot of memories, and we’ve always just got on in a way that we can mess with each other and joke with each other.” That mix of competition and camaraderie is exactly what makes their connection one of the best stories in American tennis.

With the 2025 season wrapped and the off-season rolling, fans are already buzzing about what's next. Will these two bring more epic battles in 2026 or maybe heat up a friendly rivalry that reignites American tennis?