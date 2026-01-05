Taylor Fritz Keeps America’s United Cup Dream Alive Despite Battling Injury and Ripping Skin Mid-match

Last year, Taylor Fritz was at his sharpest at the United Cup. Partnering with Coco Gauff, he won four of five singles matches, often stepping up after Gauff’s victories to close out ties before the mixed doubles. In the Sydney final against Poland, Fritz fired 30 aces and thrived under pressure to seal a 2-0 win. His grit powered the U.S. to its second title in three years, capping a dominant run. This year, the road is bumpier, but Fritz isn’t backing down.

Taylor had to grind through a marathon battle against Jaime Munar to keep Team USA’s United Cup defense alive. He edged a tight first set 7-6 but dropped the second 6-3 as the Spaniard turned up the heat. During the decider, the World No.9 appeared to land awkwardly, then walked directly to his team’s bench, motioning toward his shoe and removing it to show a blood-streaked foot.

Taylor Fritz called for a medical timeout to treat his right foot after ripping some skin off, but still stepped up to serve at 4-4. It wasn’t looking good for the American, yet somehow he found a way. After more than three hours, Fritz prevailed 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, saving a match point to drag his team into the quarterfinals.

That win proved crucial after Coco Gauff’s earlier shock defeat to World No. 42 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who took down the top-ranked American in three sets. The slip left the defending champions on edge in Group A and piled extra pressure on Fritz to deliver when it counted.

Gauff later bounced back in style on the mixed doubles court, joining Christian Harrison for a 7-6(5), 6-0 victory over Inigo Cervantes and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers. Their comeback after an early break sealed the United States’ place atop Group A and officially ended Spain’s run in the tournament.

But it’s a scary moment for Taylor. It’s not the only injury he was struggling with in this tournament. Earlier, he had revealed that he’d been struggling with tendonitis in his knee. It cost him his opening match, and now, he’s still got to make it to the finals of the United Cup. Is he up for the challenge?

Taylor Fritz drops an injury update following stellar win

The start of Fritz’s 2026 season hasn’t exactly followed the script. What was supposed to be a confident return to the court has turned into an early test of resilience.

Before his opening match at the United Cup, Taylor admitted he’d been battling “pretty serious tendonitis” in his knee. Ranked No. 6 in the world, the American soon faced another setback, falling to Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in his first match. The loss surprised many, especially since Baez had endured a rough 2025, going half a year without winning back-to-back matches.

Against Jaime Munar, though, Taylor Fritz looked steadier. While he still fought hard for each point, he was adamant that his knee wasn’t the reason for his struggle. Instead, he credited the Spaniard for making him work for every game and later gave a thoughtful update on how his body was holding up.

“The knee is something I’m going to be dealing with for a while,” he admitted. “I started feeling it towards the end of the first set but it didn’t get any worse.”

“Typically I start feeling it and it gets worse and worse and worse until I can’t even bend it. So I’m really happy with the fact that it stayed at the level it was at and it wasn’t bad enough to stop me from playing through.”

With the Australian Open just around the corner, there’s plenty of curiosity about how his knee will hold up on the hard courts of Melbourne. Taylor Fritz made his career-best run there in 2024, reaching the quarterfinals, but this time, questions loom. Can his body hold out long enough to chase that next big breakthrough? We’d love to hear your thoughts below!