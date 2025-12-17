Tennis Legends Set for Surprise Return to the Court in 2026 Featuring Roger Federer, Serena Williams & Others

As the 2026 season inches closer, everyone’s wondering what’s coming next. New rivalries. New champions. After a year of watching Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz light up the Grand Slams, it’s safe to say tennis fans have been spoiled. The WTA top three battled fiercely, each trying to hold her ground and stay on top of the game. It’s been a rollercoaster season, full of grit, emotion, and incredible storylines.

Yet, there’s always that touch of nostalgia, a soft pull toward the golden battles of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, or the sheer power Serena Williams once brought to every court she stepped on. Could these legends possibly stage a comeback? Let’s find out.

1. Roger Federer makes a surprising announcement

After officially retiring at the 2022 Laver Cup, the Swiss Maestro is set for a return at the 2026 Australian Open! The six-time champion will join Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter, and Lleyton Hewitt for an exhibition match kicking off a new Opening Ceremony tradition on Saturday, January 17, the night before main-draw play at Rod Laver Arena.

“It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the ‘Happy Slam’ for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I’ve had here,” he said. “I’ve experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena… The joy of lifting ‘Norman’ [the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup] six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.”

This isn’t Roger Federer’s first return to the court. Earlier this year, he played an exhibition at the Shanghai Masters with actor Donnie Yen, taking on actor Wu Lei and former WTA star Zheng Jie. The crowd loved it. After three tie-breaks, Federer and Yen rallied for a 5-7, 10-8, 7-1 victory. The smoothness, the smiles, the shot-making—it was vintage Roger all over again. And what about Rafael Nadal?

The Swiss Maestro didn’t rule out a “Fedal” exhibition tour. Speaking to Tages Anzeiger, he said, “It would be great if it came to fruition. If we played exhibitions after our careers, we would have more time and wouldn’t have to rush into what comes next. I could imagine combining all of this with a good cause, raising money for my foundation and inspiring children.”

Still, Nadal just stepped away from the tour last year at the Davis Cup. He has spoken out clearly that he may not return anytime soon. Currently, he is recovering from surgery on his right hand after severe osteoarthritis hit his trapeziometacarpal joint hard. But what about the rest of the former pros?

2. Serena Williams to roar on the court again?

Williams retired from tennis in 2022, labelling it as “evolving away” from the sport. However, on December 2, fresh news hit! The former WTA world No. 1 re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s registered testing pool. Fans lit up with questions. Could she really storm back to the court?

The 23-time Grand Slam queen shut it down fast. She tweeted on X: “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.” Rumors fizzled out, or so we thought. Days later, on December 11, she teased again. Her cryptic post read: “Feeling strongly about claiming my mojo back.” Curiosity exploded all over again.

Why wouldn’t it? She owns 23 singles Slams, 14 doubles, 2 mixed, 4 Olympic golds, 73 WTA singles titles, and a sparkling 859-155 career record, and she claimed a Career Golden Slam. She held all four majors twice at once and has dominated the WTA Finals five times.

Still, she’s firm on no return, but insiders like Andy Roddick still wondered aloud. He questioned after three years out, why test now? He dreamed up a sister showdown: “I don’t know if I believe this is the only option that she’s interested in, but maybe there’s a world where Venus is eventually gonna stop playing. What better way to celebrate than next to your sister?” Still, it’s yet to be seen what Serena Williams is going to do as the 2026 season inches closer.

3. Argentine legend to make a splash in a special legends event

Juan Martin del Potro, who officially retired in December 2024, is coming back to where it all began! The 2009 US Open champion will hit the court once again, this time not for the grind of the ATP Tour but for something far more personal. The Argentine will make a nostalgic return during the opening weekend of the 2026 Delray Beach Open. He’ll be part of the “Legends Event,” a special exhibition that celebrates Delray Beach’s history and the icons who’ve lit up its courts over the years.

Del Potro will play doubles on February 13 and 15, 2026, teaming first with Jesse Levine and then with Tommy Haas. Delray Beach holds a special place in the Argentine’s story. Back in 2011, after a grueling wrist injury that nearly ended his career, he lifted the trophy there. His first since that unforgettable 2009 US Open triumph. That win marked the beginning of one of tennis’s most heartfelt comebacks and forever tied him to the Florida tournament.

His relationship with the Delray crowd only grew stronger. He went on to play four more editions, returning for the last time in 2019, when he was still ranked World No. 4. Year after year, the event became a quiet constant in the different chapters of his career, a home away from home that always seemed to welcome him back. With 14 career wins there, he sits tied for sixth on the all-time list.

This certainly adds more excitement to the new season, right? Do you think we’ll see all these players bring back that firepower that once lit up the courts for years?