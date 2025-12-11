26YO ATP Pro Handed 20 Years of Suspension After Breaching 27 Anti-corruption Programs

When it comes to the rules, the ITIA runs the system with an iron rod. This past year, tennis has seen a number of players face tough penalties for crossing the line. From failed doping tests to match fixing, no pro is spared, and this time, 26-year-old Frenchman Quentin Folliot faces the brunt of his actions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Thursday, December 11, the ITIA announced that 26-year-old French player Folliot has been suspended for 20 years after a staggering 27 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program. He’s also been fined $70,000 and ordered to repay over $44,000 in corrupt payments. The numbers alone tell you this was no small case.

According to the ITIA, Folliot’s name surfaced at the center of a sprawling match-fixing web. Investigators found he wasn’t just participating, but acting as a key figure in a network of players fixing matches for a syndicate. The scandal keeps expanding. Folliot has now become the sixth player sanctioned through the same probe, following Jaimee Floyd-Angele, Paul Valsecchi, Luc Fomba, Lucas Bouquet, and Enzo Rimoli.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a sharp fall for someone who once reached a career-high ranking of world No. 488 in August 2022. Folliot denied all 30 charges against him, which spanned 11 matches between 2022 and 2024, eight of them his own. The list of offenses reads like a checklist: fixing match outcomes, accepting money to play below par, bribing others to do the same, sharing insider details, conspiring to corrupt, failing to cooperate with investigators, and even destroying evidence.

Then a remote hearing on October 20 and 21, 2025, brought it all to a head. Independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Amani Khalifa reviewed the evidence and upheld 27 of those 30 charges, covering 10 of the 11 matches linked to Folliot. Only three allegations, relating to a January 2024 doubles match, were dismissed. But Quentin Folliot wasn’t let off easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khalifa didn’t mince words in the written ruling, describing Folliot as “a vector for a wider criminal syndicate, actively recruiting other players and attempting to embed corruption more deeply into the professional tours.” It speaks to just how serious this network has become within certain circles of the lower tennis tiers.

Time already served under provisional suspension will count toward his ban, which means Folliot won’t be eligible to return until May 16, 2044, assuming he pays off those fines. The ITIA’s been busy this year, cracking down on one case after another. On the other hand, Andy Roddick revealed some interesting insight on the topic of betting and match fixing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Former No.1 talks about betting in tennis during his career

On the October 28 episode of his podcast Served, the 2003 US Open champion didn’t shy away from a hot topic: His partnership with betting sites. The former world No. 1 found himself defending his stance while the debate around gambling’s growing presence in sports keeps raging on. He and co-host Jon Wertheim dove straight into the ATP’s deepening ties with betting companies, pulling back the curtain on what those relationships really mean.

Wertheim didn’t mince words. “Anytime you see a data deal, that’s just a euphemism for we’re making a deal with a sportsbook,” he said, calling out what he sees as the sport’s ongoing hypocrisy. That comment hit home, given Roddick’s own headline-making move in August 2023, when he announced a partnership with Betway as their global tennis ambassador. Fans weren’t thrilled. One comment that went viral read, “Gambling is a cancer to society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Roddick, though, wasn’t dodging accountability. “I am not clean of any of this,” he admitted on the show, acknowledging his two-year stint with Betway. He explained that his work didn’t involve tipping odds or giving gambling picks. “I basically took a—it’s not dissimilar to what I do here, where you give an overview of a tournament and they use it,” he said. “So I wasn’t making specific picks; I wasn’t, you know, tilting betting lines or anything. Me saying, ‘Carlos Alcaraz, I think he’s one of the favorites at Wimbledon,’ isn’t really, I would assume it’s not changing much.”

He also pointed out just how tightly regulated these deals are. Coaches, captains, and anyone tied to players are banned from working with betting brands. In other words, the only people left free to talk about tournaments are podcasters like him. Roddick made it clear he knows the rules and isn’t about to cross the line.

Still, the bigger picture around tennis and gambling keeps getting murkier. Last year, the ATP inked a six-year deal with Sportradar through its Tennis Data Innovations division. The partnership gives the company access to official match data for betting and analytics and, according to the ATP, has helped boost Challenger Tour prize money by 60 percent since 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as Roddick and Wertheim pointed out, not everything about these deals feels transparent. The ITIA remains strict on betting and match-fixing, but the tension between profit and integrity in the sport isn’t going anywhere. What do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!