26-Year-Old Tennis Journalist Meets Tragic Demise After Battling Brutal Chronic Disease

Tennis has always belonged to the players who step onto the court. But the soul of the sport is carried just as much by the journalists who tell their stories all year long. They capture the how, the why, and the moments that unfold both on and off the court. When one of those voices is lost, a piece of the sport’s essence goes with them. As the 2026 season begins, the tennis world is met with heartbreaking news about Damian Kust. The loss has left insiders and fellow journalists devastated.

On January 6, Kust’s parents took to his official X profile (@damiankust) to share the news in a tweet:

“We are the parents of Damian. Today our best son passed away. Thank you all for your support.”

Damian Kust, a respected journalist and podcaster, was known across the tennis circuit for his warmth and expertise. He had been battling a rare autoimmune disease for some time. Since October 2025, he had been in the hospital and underwent three operations, including two liver transplants. Even during recovery, he kept fans and insiders updated through occasional tweets, brief but heartfelt.

“Sorry, but updates will be brief for a while. I likely have a rare autoimmune disease and they’ll be trying to get me ready for a liver transplant,” he wrote on November 23.

Kust earned admiration from across the tennis world for his tireless dedication to the ATP Challenger Tour, the often-overlooked circuit that shapes the next generation of stars. His deep knowledge and genuine curiosity for the game shone in every match he covered. Through his words, players fighting to break through finally found visibility and recognition.

He shared another update on November 5, as his health began to take a toll. “Small update. Yes, I haven’t been tweeting or even watching 🎾. Without going into details, they had to do surgery on my stomach. Recovery is slow and challenging for me and doctors alike. Thank you for messages, even those I haven’t found energy to respond to (so 95% of them).”

“Also, I had my sights set on Bergamo as the last trip of the year, but under current circumstances I’ll have to cancel. Even if I’m out of hospital by then (no idea right now), going abroad alone for nine days just wouldn’t be a smart call at the moment,” he added shortly after.

Kust’s energy stretched far beyond written words. His enthusiasm came alive through podcasts, articles, and social media, where he championed emerging players and celebrated matches that few noticed. You could often spot him courtside, absorbing the atmosphere, notebook or phone in hand. His X header showed a still from Tennis TV capturing him in the stands — a perfect reflection of his love for the sport.

Players, coaches, and fans alike admired his authenticity and poured out heartfelt tributes, remembering the man who made the Challenger Tour feel like home.

Tennis world reacts to the news of Damian Kust

Under the tweet written by Kust’s parents, American ex-pro John Isner shared his condolences, “I am so so sorry for your loss. Damian was so well respected within our tennis community. A truly great guy. May he Rest In Peace and fly high in Heaven with our Lord and Savior.”

The former pro was covered by the 26-year-old journalist several times over the years. Kust often included him in his tweets and reports on tennis records and stats. As a fellow podcaster, since Isner covers tennis on his Nothing Major podcast alongside other former pros, he felt the loss deeply.

Even renowned coach Mark Petchey joined in with his tribute. Petchey, who famously coached Andy Murray to his first ATP title and a breakthrough into the Top 50, also worked briefly with Emma Raducanu on an interim basis from March 2025. Alongside his coaching, he has made his mark as a respected commentator and analyst for broadcasters like Sky Sports and Tennis Channel, balancing both worlds with ease.

He wrote, “Beyond heartbreaking to hear this news. Damian did more for the ATP Challenger Tour and players outside the limelight than anyone has, without seeking any of his own. He loved the sport unconditionally and his posts were a daily reminder what an incredible sport this is when loved for just what it is. My condolences, his light will be missed 💔”

Other journalists from the tennis world also left their thoughts for their late colleague, each message filled with emotion and respect. Renowned writer and journalist Ben Rothenberg shared his own message of remembrance. He wrote, “Damian was a very good egg and made tennis a better place….very sad he’s gone, very glad we had him if only for a while.”

Soon after, well-loved tennis journalist Bastien Fachan posted a heartwarming message on X.

“My sincere condolences, Damian was animated by a beautiful passion for tennis and many people looked up to him. He will be missed in our community,” he wrote.

Even Pavvy G, a social media personality known for his lively tennis commentary on X and YouTube, expressed his grief for the young journalist.

“He was a brilliant Analyst and his passion for Tennis was unparalleled, he has left an amazing legacy and may you get strength from all his good memories and by the fact that he was respected and loved by so many on here. My condolences to you. May Damian rest in peace. 🙏💔”

It’s a heartbreaking moment for the tennis world. The Challenger Tour has lost a voice that brought unmatched insight, warmth, and authenticity to its coverage. The loss certainly struck close to home, a reminder of how tight-knit the online tennis community is and how much Damian Kust meant to it.