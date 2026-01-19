Venus Williams Addresses Retirement Talks With a Bold Statement After Australian Open Exit

Venus Williams’ Australian Open comeback ended in the first round. The seven-time Grand Slam champion stepped onto the court chasing the one title that has eluded her. But that dream came crashing down against Olga Danilovic, who rallied to win 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Venus started strong, taking the opener, but couldn’t hold off Danilovic’s late surge. Still, the oldest WTA star at Melbourne Park lit up the arena, winning hearts with her trademark grit and grace.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, Venus opened up with honesty. The result wasn’t what she had hoped for, but one moment stood out in her mind.

“At 4-0, I felt good,” she said. “Also it’s the biggest lead I’ve had since I’ve been back. In a lot of ways, I’m having to relearn how to do things again if that makes any sense… I’m really proud of my effort today because I’m playing better with each match and getting to the places that I want to get to.”

“And right now, I’m going to keep going forward and working on myself and working to control my errors. Those are things too that come with playing extra matches. Like, getting your feet in the exact right position and choosing the right shots and all those things that, I’m still learning. It’s kind of weird. But it’s super exciting to have played that well and to get myself in position and come very close.”

During the match, Danilovic flipped the script in stunning fashion. She stormed back to win six straight games and sealed it 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. The battle turned intense when Venus Williams dug deep in a 15-minute service game, refusing to fold. But Danilovic broke for the third time to finally close out the match.

At 45, Venus is fighting a different battle now — one of resilience and rediscovery. After more than a year away from the tour, she returned at the Washington Open in July 2025. She opened with a win over Peyton Stearns but has struggled to sustain momentum, dropping her next six tour-level matches.

That stretch included first-round exits at both the US Open and Australian Open. Even so, she played with spirit and fire, competing despite being ranked No. 576 in the world. Both wildcard runs went the distance, and flashes of her old brilliance were there, especially in that electric first set under the lights on Sunday.

Despite the loss at John Cain Arena, fans were thrilled to see glimpses of the Venus they remember. Even Olga Danilovic couldn’t hide her admiration.

Danilovic confesses to being intimidated by Venus Williams

It’s no shock that the Serbian star, ranked world No.69, came in locked and loaded against a seven-time Grand Slam champion. That number alone says plenty. Venus has ruled the courts for more than twenty years, and even though she hasn’t lifted a trophy since her latest comeback, the former world No.1 in singles and doubles remains a name no one dares to underestimate.

So how did Olga Danilovic pull off this stunning win after dropping the opening set? The answer came straight from her after the match.

“Playing against Venus Williams is something that I cannot take for granted, but there was a lot of nerves. I mean, on 4-0, I said to myself, ‘Just play, just take everything out and just play point by point.’ And yeah, I’m very happy I managed to get this one, but it was such a pleasure playing against such a legend.”

Once she found her groove in the second set, Danilovic started hitting with freedom. She returned better, kept Venus on the move, and seized control to take the set 6-3. That shift was all she needed to swing the momentum her way.

The final set was full of fireworks. Venus sprinted ahead 4-0, looking ready to wrap things up, but Danilovic refused to fold. She steadied, fought for every ball, and clawed her way back one game at a time.

The night’s real drama unfolded in a gripping 15-minute battle at 4-4. Venus had seven game points but couldn’t close. Danilovic hung tough, broke through, and then held serve to finish 6-4, sealing a comeback that no one saw coming.

“Move your legs, move your hands. That’s the only thing I was saying to myself. She was serving incredible, honestly. I mean, of course we all know, but in these important moments, she was serving so good. So, I mean, I couldn’t do anything. You know, if she’s going to play like that, I give the hand and that’s it. So, I tried to keep myself calm and it worked,” Danilovic said after the match.

Now the 24-year-old Serbian will face the current world No.1 American and third seed, Coco Gauff. Can she carry the same mindset that got her past Venus? Only time will tell. In the meantime, Venus Williams will be eyeing her next challenge. As the 45-year-old said, she’s still learning. Do you think she’ll come back to grab a big win next?