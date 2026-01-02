Venus Williams and the Australian Open Saga: The Legend’s Return to Melbourne at 45

Over two decades ago, before the Rod Laver Arena was named, Centre Court at Melbourne Park felt the raw power of a WTA superstar. Venus Williams stormed in during 2001. Just 17, the American powerhouse kicked off a run that stamped her mark on those hard courts forever. She didn’t just make history, she owned it. And now, she’s charging back for another shot!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For the first time since 2021, Williams accepted a wildcard for the 2026 Australian Open. She’ll come in smashing records as the oldest woman at 45, to play there since Japan’s Kimiko Date played as a 44-year-old in 2015. She already roared back at last year’s US Open after a 16-month layoff, now it’s time for the land Down Under.

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,” said Venus Williams. “I’ve had so many incredible memories there and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the two-time Grand Slam champ Coco Gauff, who has idolized the WTA pro, calls it “incredible” to watch Venus still grind. “She’s a legend of the sport, so it will be cool to see her back in action,” she said. And it’s true. Venus is a legend, here’s why:

When Venus Williams first lit up Rod Laver Arena

Williams made her first Australian Open main-draw appearance in 1998, storming to the quarterfinals as a 17-year-old. By January 2001, Melbourne Park was about to witness something unforgettable. Venus arrived as the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion, full of confidence and power, ready to stamp her authority on the hard courts. With her trademark first-strike tennis and unstoppable serve, she transformed Rod Laver Arena into her spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2001 tournament marked her first deep run in Melbourne as a true global superstar. Venus Williams tore through Denisa Chladkova 6-4, 6-1 in the third round, then brushed past Anke Huber 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth. In the quarterfinals, she overpowered Amanda Coetzer 7-6(4), 6-2, showing the same fearless aggression that had carried her to Grand Slam glory just months earlier.

Imago Venus Williams playing a shot at the Australian Open Quarter Finals

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Her momentum looked unstoppable until Martina Hingis stood in her way in the semifinals. Venus came out swinging with a 6-1 first set but couldn’t sustain the surge, dropping the next two 1-6, 1-6. Despite the loss, her Melbourne campaign proved she wasn’t just a rising talent anymore; she was here to dominate the sport’s biggest stages across all surfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since her debut quarterfinal run in 1998, Venus has contested 21 Australian Open main draws, building a 54-21 record without lifting the trophy. And she didn’t just do it on the singles front.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venus Williams and her AO legacy alongside Serena

The Williams sisters’ Australian Open doubles story burst to life in 2001, when Venus and Serena captured their first Melbourne crown. It wasn’t an easy climb but they powered past Martina Hingis and Monica Seles in the semifinals, two legends who brought both flair and fight. Then came a hard-fought final over Lindsay Davenport and Corina Morariu, where the sisters sealed the win and signaled to the world that a new doubles powerhouse had arrived.

They returned in 2003 hungrier and sharper, ripping through a draw packed with heavyweights. Early on, they dismissed Martina Navratilova and a young Svetlana Kuznetsova, the perfect mix of experience and rising strength.

Next came Kim Clijsters and Ai Sugiyama in the quarters, followed by a commanding semifinal over Davenport and doubles ace Lisa Raymond. When they beat the Grand Slam-winning pair of Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suárez in the final, their second Australian Open title felt inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a quiet few years, Venus and Serena Williams regrouped in 2008, flashing glimpses of their old brilliance before losing in the quarterfinals to future champions Zi Yan and Jie Zheng. That near miss only fueled their next act.

In 2009, they roared through Melbourne again, knocking out Samantha Stosur and Rennae Stubbs, easing past Hsieh Su-wei and Peng Shuai in the quarters, then rolling over Casey Dellacqua and Francesca Schiavone in the semis before defeating Daniela Hantuchová and Ai Sugiyama in the final. It was a statement made with signature power and precision.

Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Italy’s Sara Errani REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Momentum carried straight into 2010, where they backed up their dominance with another title run. They took down Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Zi Yan in the quarters, topped Lisa Raymond and Rennae Stubbs in a sharp semifinal, and outclassed the top-seeded Cara Black and Liezel Huber in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

They would make one last deep run in 2013, reaching the quarterfinals before Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci, future doubles dominators, stopped them. Across every era and matchup, Venus and Serena didn’t just win titles, they were rewriting what dominance looked like in women’s tennis. Just as Venus did on the singles front.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Venus Williams’ Australian Open glory run

The journey kicked into high gear in 2003 with a finals run that kept fans captivated. She handled Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-3, 6-2(6-0 ret.) in the second round, then outlasted Meghann Shaughnessy 6-3, 7-6(7-2) in the fourth. Wins over Amelie Mauresmo 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and Anastasia Myskina pushed her to the title match, where she lost to Serena 6-7(4), 6-3, 4-6 in their first Australian Open final clash.

In 2007, Venus Williams battled through the draw, defeating Silvia Farina Elia and Marion Bartoli before meeting Lucie Safarova. That quarterfinal ended 6-4, 6-2 in Safarova’s favor, yet it earned Venus 400 WTA points and valuable confidence after her 2006 injuries. The run reflected her return to form before the Wimbledon triumph that would follow.

Her 2010 journey ended in the third round after victories over Casey Dellacqua and Sybille Bammer. Maria Kirilenko edged her 7-5, 6-4, but the American kept her streak of solid Melbourne appearances alive. Later in 2014, she fell to Silvia Soler Espinosa after a first-round win, struggling through injuries but still fighting hard. Even in 2017, after falling to Serena again in the final, her performance kept her legacy shining bright.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has reached two finals in Melbourne, in 2003 and 2017, both against Serena. Her tournament record stands at 54 wins and 21 losses, including one semifinal and six quarterfinals.

Now, at 45, Venus Williams returns for her 22nd main-draw appearance from January 18 to February 1, 2026. Five years since her last showing, fans can’t help but wonder: will she bring back the heat and deliver another unforgettable start to the 2026 season?