Venus Williams Wins American Hearts Despite Hard-Fought Loss to World No. 69 at Australian Open

Venus Williams will always be the star. The 45-year-old legend arrived at the Australian Open as the oldest player the tournament has ever seen, entering with a wildcard. After her 16-month hiatus ended at last year’s US Open with a first-round exit, she’s been searching for a spark to turn the tide. This was her first time back since 2021. The comeback didn’t unfold as planned, but her star power still shone bright.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Sunday, the seven-time Grand Slam champion rolled back the years and nearly delivered one of the decade’s biggest shocks. Facing 21-year-old Olga Danilovic, Venus stormed ahead 4-0 in the deciding set. For a moment, it looked like a vintage Venus comeback in full flight. But momentum flipped fast as Danilovic roared back to snatch a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win. The 45-year-old American fell short, but the fans were still elated by her form.

“VINTAGE VENUS WILLIAMS TO TAKE THE FIRST SET!” tweeted tennis journalist Bastien Fachan.

ADVERTISEMENT

That first set had everything. The left-handed Serbian, ranked No. 68, clawed back at the perfect time, saving a set point in the 10th game to force a tiebreak. She fought off two more before Venus sealed it with a fierce forehand winner down the line. For a brief, electric moment, it felt like the magic was back.

She’s no stranger to success here. Venus Williams is yet to claim a title here. But she has been the finalist in 2003 and 2017, and clinched four doubles crowns with Serena Williams (2001,2003, 2009, 2010) So this time, despite not winning a title since the 2016 Kaohsiung and a Grand Slam since the 2008 Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…