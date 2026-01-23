“Wanting This for a While”: Iva Jovic Speaks Out After Stunning Unwell Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open

Iva Jovic makes another winning impression at the Australian Open! The 18-year-old starlet is the youngest player in the Top 100 and is in her R3 at Melbourne Park. So far, she’s shown some real promise, taking down Katie Volynets and Priscilla Hon in the early rounds. Now, taking on Jasmine Paolini, she delivered some exceptional shots. However, the tables turned as her opponent began to struggle on court. Ultimately, it all goes Jovic’s way as she marks a new milestone in her career.

On Friday, it was a dramatic clash for their place in the fourth round. But during the changeover after the seventh game, the Italian called for the physio. Paolini was reportedly dealing with stomach issues, for which she took a pill, and admitted she hadn’t felt well even before the match. Jovic then wrapped up the set 6-2, and won the match, 6-2, 7-6(3). The win sent the No.29 seed into the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in just her sixth appearance.

“It feels amazing,” Iva Jovic said in the on-court interview, “I’ve been wanting this for a while now. I’ve been working really hard for it. Had a couple tough losses. I’m just so happy to get through that barrier and get the win today.”

Additionally, it marked her maiden victory over a top-10 opponent after four attempts. Two of her previous three defeats had come at the hands of Paolini, at Indian Wells and the US Open last season. But now, she’s heading into deeper waters!

This is a developing story…