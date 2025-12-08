WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz Falls on Ground in Epic Showdown Against Amanda Anisimova & Frances Tiafoe

After dominating the ATP Tour for 12 months, Carlos Alcaraz has brought his charm to New Jersey! The World No. 1 may be in his off-season, but that hasn’t stopped him from hitting some light tennis with Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova at the exhibition ‘A Racquet at The Rock.’ His singles match against the American didn’t go his way, but he made up for it in true Alcaraz style!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The four pros teamed up on Sunday evening for a mixed doubles showcase! Carlos paired up with Pegula, while Tiafoe joined forces with Anisimova. It marked the Spaniard’s second time playing mixed doubles, following his loss alongside Emma Raducanu to Pegula and Jack Draper at the US Open. This time, though, Alcaraz was all in, making the most of his new partnership and having plenty of fun with it.

During the second set, after Carlos and Jessica took the first 7-5, Pegula stepped up to serve for the second but hesitated, jokingly worried about hitting Alcaraz in the back of the head. To fix that, the Spaniard got creative! He lay flat on his stomach right on the court, waiting for her to serve. The commentators and crowd burst into laughter as one quipped, “That is called the lazy eye formation.” Even Anisimova shared the hilarious clip later on her Instagram story, writing, “What are you doing, @carlitosalcarazz??”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, Carlos Alcaraz and Jessica Pegula sealed a close 10-8 win in mixed doubles to wrap up the exhibition. It was all smiles, all fun, and another reminder that Alcaraz knows how to keep the spotlight entertaining. It’s looking like quite the fun off-season for him, right?

After ending his run at the ATP Finals and withdrawing from the Davis Cup Finals, Alcaraz faced criticism for choosing exhibitions over national duty. But he didn’t back down. The Spaniard defended his decision, citing his health as the top priority and calling out misunderstandings about the tour’s demanding schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all, it’s normal for people to think this way and not understand why we complain about the busy schedule and then participate in exhibition matches,” he told the Associated Press. “The biggest difference is that in a tournament you have to stay focused and it is expensive both from a physical and mental point of view. A performance is only one day.”

Now, in New Jersey, he’s showing why a little fun goes a long way. Ahead of his mixed doubles run, Alcaraz lost his singles match to Frances Tiafoe on December 7 by 3-6, 6-3, 10-7. It was Tiafoe’s first win over him since 2021. It may not count toward their official head-to-head, but it’s still quite an achievement for the American.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On the other hand, the pressure is rising. With the 2026 season starting up soon and the Australian Open up ahead, is Carlitos ready?

Carlos Alcaraz on what keeps him going on court

Popular host Ben Johnson recently sat down with Alcaraz for an off-court chat that quickly became a fan favorite when shared on Instagram. The conversation had everything: honesty, humor, and that signature Alcaraz charm. When Johnson asked how it feels to stand at the very top of the sport, the Spaniard didn’t hold back. “It feels good, to be honest. It’s a great sport to be and the sport that I was looking for,” he said with a smile that almost answered every other question on its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the one question everyone already knew was coming. Johnson pointed out how Carlos Alcaraz always smiles, after winners, after errors, and even under pressure. Whether it’s a break point or a championship moment, that grin never fades. He laughed and gave an answer that perfectly summed up his mindset.

“The first thing you gotta do is enjoy what you’re doing,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to do every time. Enjoying that I’m playing tennis. Enjoy that I step on the court, and I appreciate every moment. If I lose, if I win, but when it is a really good point, I really enjoy it. So it doesn’t matter what’s happening on the court. I just appreciate that I’m stepping on a tennis court.”

That infectious joy has become Alcaraz’s trademark, a weapon as strong as his forehand. Few players carry pressure the way he does, with gratitude instead of fear. It’s this mindset that keeps him grounded, even as he stands on the edge of history. Now, with just one Grand Slam missing to complete a Career Slam, the next season looms large.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2025 campaign told the story of a player who’s learned how to thrive under expectations. Eight titles that include two Grand Slams and three Masters 1000s. With only a few weeks left before the new season kicks off, the question writes itself: can Carlos keep the magic going? We’d like to know what you think!