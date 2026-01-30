What Are the Australian Open Tie Break Rules? Final Set Super Tie Break & Scoring System

The semifinals at the 2026 Australian Open are heating up. Carlos Alcaraz is chasing his first final and title as he takes on Alexander Zverev, who’s hungry for revenge after last year’s loss. On the other side, Jannik Sinner, the two-time defending champion, faces Novak Djokovic, the king of Melbourne Park with 10 titles.

The atmosphere is electric as these top four seeds light up Rod Laver Arena. The tension builds with each rally, every point carrying weight. As matches grow intense and stretch to five sets, you might wonder how exactly these players get scored. Let’s find out:

When does a tie-break start, and what happens at 6-6 in the final set?

When a tennis set hits 6–6, the tension spikes and the “standard tiebreak” steps in. It’s a quick sprint to 7 points (win by 2) and the victor seals the set 7–6. Serves rotate after the very first point and then every two points, keeping players on their toes and spectators glued to every swing.

The final set plays by slightly different rules but brings just as much drama. At 6–6, play switches straight to a 10-point tiebreak, still decided by a 2-point margin. This format arrived in 2019 to stop those never-ending thrillers that stretched deep into the night.

Since 2022, all Grand Slams have followed this rule for uniformity, whether it’s the third set for women or the fifth for men. The first to 10 with a 2-point edge takes it all, set, match, and glory. If not, it rolls on until someone finally does.

Is the Super Tie Break first to 10 Points? Full scoring breakdown:

At the Australian Open 2026, the decisive super tiebreak raises the stakes. Yes, the first to 10 points with a 2-point cushion takes the win. It kicks in at 6–6 in the final set: the third for women and doubles, the fifth for men. The drama doesn’t end if they’re level at 10 apiece; play rolls on until someone edges ahead by two, whether that’s 11-9 or 15-13.

The player due to serve starts with a single point, then the opponent handles the next two before alternating every pair of serves. They swap ends after the opening point and then every six points, or every four if the weather’s rough. Unlike the usual first-to-seven tiebreak, this super version stretches the tension to 10 points, cutting marathon sets short. And no, there’s no catching your breath, no rest breaks allowed once it begins.