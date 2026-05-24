What Is Amanda Anisimova’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

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Amanda Anisimova

What is Amanda Anisimova’s Net Worth?

Amanda Anisimova’s Career Earnings

is already one of tennis’ brightest stars at just 24 years old. She reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3 in January 2026 after years of intense training and competition. Born in New Jersey to Russian parents, Anisimova moved to Florida as a child to pursue better tennis opportunities. Homeschooled and primarily coached by her father, she developed into a world-class player from an early age. So, how much has she earned from her success?

As of 2026, Amanda Anisimova has earned $13,302,982 in official career prize money, according to her WTA player profile. Her on-court earnings skyrocketed during a breakout 2025 season, where she reportedly made over $7.2 million after reaching multiple Grand Slam finals.

Here is a breakdown of her career earnings:

Total Career Prize Money ~$12.8 Million USD 2026 YTD Prize Money $915,946 USD (as of May 4, 2026) Estimated Net Worth $3 – $4 Million USD Key Endorsements Nike (long-term contract), Wilson (racquets), Gatorade, Therabody, LALO Spirits 2025 Earnings ~$7.26 Million USD 2026 Key Result Reached World No. 3 ranking Appearance Fees High, consistent with a top-10 player (not publicly disclosed)

Since turning professional in 2018, Anisimova has steadily built her fortune through tournament success and major endorsement deals. Alongside her prize money, she earns substantial off-court income through partnerships with leading brands such as Nike, Wilson, Gatorade, and Therabody.

Amanda Anisimova’s Professional Career

Amanda Anisimova’s Brand Endorsements

Amanda Anisimova has a pretty strong portfolio, which involves a major long-term apparel partnership with Nike (since 2019) and racquet, clothing, and footwear deals with Wilson. Her recent endorsements also include a three-year partnership with sun care brand Carroten as a global ambassador, LALO Tequila, and Vita Coco.

Let’s look at her key Brand Endorsements and Partnerships.

Apparel & Footwear Nike 2019 Racquet Wilson N/A Suncare Carroten 2026 Wellness Therabody N/A Beverage/Lifestyle Gatorade N/A Beverage/Lifestyle Vita Coco N/A Tequila LALO Tequila 2026 Luxury/Fashion Tiffany & Co. N/A

Amanda Anisimova’s House and Cars

Amanda Anisimova reportedly lives in a luxurious $1.3 million penthouse in Miami, Florida, which she purchased in 2020. The modern property features elegant interiors and stunning ocean views, offering her a comfortable retreat away from the demands of the WTA Tour. When she is not traveling for tournaments, Anisimova uses the Miami residence as her training base, staying close to nearby North Beach tennis facilities and spending time with her family.

While she has shared glimpses of her real estate investments, Anisimova keeps most of her personal life private, including details about her vehicle collection. The tennis star largely prefers to keep the spotlight on her performances and achievements on the court.