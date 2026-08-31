What Is Carlos Alcaraz’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026

If you’re a tennis fan, chances are you already know Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish sensation has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the sport, and he added another historic achievement to his resume at the 2026 Australian Open. At just 22, Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to claim his first Australian Open title, bringing his Grand Slam tally to seven. The victory also made him the youngest man in tennis history to complete the Career Grand Slam, having now won all four major singles titles.

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With his success on the court also comes some serious earning power. So, just how much is Carlos Alcaraz worth, and how much has he made from his impressive tennis career? Let’s take a closer look at his net worth, career prize money, and earnings.

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What is Carlos Alcaraz’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carlos Alcaraz has a net worth of $50 million. The Spanish tennis star has built his fortune through a combination of tournament prize money and lucrative endorsement deals.

Unlike athletes in traditional team sports, Alcaraz does not earn a fixed salary from a club. Instead, a significant portion of his on-court earnings comes from prize money at ATP tournaments and Grand Slams. Beyond tennis, he has also boosted his income through high-profile partnerships with global brands and luxury sponsors, which contribute millions to his overall earnings.

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Imago Laureus World Awards 2026 MADRID, SPAIN – APRIL 20: Carlos Alcaraz attends the red carpet at the 2026 Laureus World Sport Awards at Palacio De Cibeles on April 20, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Palacio de Cibeles Madrid Spain Copyright: xAlbertoxGardinx AGardin_20260420_Laureus_1815

Carlos Alcaraz’s career earnings

At just 22 years old, he has already earned $64,997,598 in career tennis prize money. This places him sixth on the all-time tennis earnings list. When combining his professional tournament winnings with his massive corporate sponsorship deals, his total career earnings skyrocket past $150 million.

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His most lucrative year on court was 2025, where he brought in an incredible $21 million in a single season. He has also added an estimated $4 million to his name so far in the 2026 season.

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Year Prize Money Singles Titles Doubles Titles Singles W-L 2026 $4,365,354 2 0 22-3 2025 $21,354,778 8 0 71-9 2024 $10,358,429 4 0 54-13 2023 $15,196,504 6 0 65-12 2022 $10,102,330 5 0 57-13 2021 $1,632,676 1 0 32-17 2020 $81,932 0 0 1-1 Career $64,997,598 26 0 302-68

Carlos Alcaraz’s professional career

At just 22, Carlos Alcaraz has already built a résumé that ranks among the most impressive in modern tennis. The Spanish star has completed the Career Grand Slam, won 26 ATP singles titles, and spent 66 weeks as the World No. 1. He has also finished as the year-end No. 1 twice, in 2022 and 2025.

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Alcaraz added another historic chapter to his career at the 2026 Australian Open, becoming the youngest man in tennis history to win all four Grand Slam singles titles. He has also represented Spain on the Olympic stage, claiming a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a memorable final against Novak Djokovic.

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What are the brands endorsed by Carlos Alcaraz?

The tennis champion has endorsement deals with some of the biggest and most luxurious companies in different industries. One of his biggest deals is with Nike, where he signed a 10-year contract extension that runs into the mid-2030s. This deal is paying him $15 million-$20 million per year. He also has partnerships with Louis Vuitton, Rolex, and Calvin Klein.

Company Name Signing Year Babolat 2013 (Extended 2023) Nike 2019 (Renewed 2024) ElPozo 2022 BMW 2022 Rolex 2022 Louis Vuitton 2023 Calvin Klein 2024 Danone / Evian / YoPRO 2025 Infosys 2026 Ant International 2026

Carlos Alcaraz’s house and cars

Despite becoming one of the highest-profile names in tennis and earning millions from his career, Carlos Alcaraz has largely maintained a low-key lifestyle. His approach to cars and real estate reflects his close connection to his family and his hometown of Murcia.

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Alcaraz has a major endorsement partnership with BMW, and the brand has reportedly provided him with a BMW iX1, a premium electric SUV. He has also been associated with BMW’s 1 Series lineup as part of his partnership with the automaker. Rather than building an extravagant collection of luxury cars, Alcaraz has generally kept his vehicle choices relatively understated, with his family also remaining an important consideration.

His approach to real estate is similarly modest. Alcaraz has spent much of his professional career living at the JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy, where he trained under coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. The academy has provided him with a home-away-from-home environment while he focuses on his tennis career.

Despite his growing fortune, Alcaraz has also maintained strong ties to his hometown and family. He grew up in El Palmar, Murcia, and has continued to value the family home where he spent his childhood. Rather than immediately embracing the kind of extravagant lifestyle often associated with wealthy athletes, Alcaraz has remained relatively grounded and close to his roots.