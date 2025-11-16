Where Are Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Playing Next After the ATP Finals 2025?

The ATP Finals comes to an end! Jannik Sinner captures his second title in Turin after defeating rival Carlos Alcaraz at the Inalpi Arena. The Italian sealed the win in straight sets, 7-6(4), 7-5, and didn’t drop a single set all tournament. It was their sixth final of the year and Sinner’s second victory over Alcaraz, adding to his Wimbledon triumph. It’s been quite a journey watching these two face off again and again, shaping one of tennis’s most compelling rivalries. Now, with the season finally wrapped up, the big question is: where will they head next?

What tournaments come immediately after the ATP Finals?

The Nitto ATP Finals, set for November 9 to 16, 2025, in Turin, Italy, will once again close out the official ATP season. It’s the ultimate showdown for the world’s best singles and doubles players, capping off the year in style. Once the curtain falls in Turin, there are no official ATP events left on the calendar, marking the official end of the tour.

Still, the tennis action doesn’t stop completely. Many stars dive into post-season exhibitions or national duties, and this year’s spotlight shifts to the Davis Cup Finals. Scheduled from November 18 to 23 at the Bologna Fiere Exhibition Centre, the event will take over the indoor courts of the SuperTennis Arena, which seats between 3,000 and 5,000 fans. With both Spain and Italy in the mix, the stage could be set for another thrilling chapter of the Alcaraz–Sinner rivalry. But is it?

Is Carlos Alcaraz expected to play any events after the ATP Finals 2025?

Alcaraz looks set to headline Spain’s charge at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, Italy. Spain will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on November 20, just days after the ATP Finals wrap up. It’s a quick turnaround, but Alcaraz thrives in high-pressure moments. The world No. 2 will be the centerpiece of Spain’s bid for a seventh Davis Cup crown, and excitement is already building around his return to national duty.

Once the Davis Cup dust settles, Alcaraz plans to keep the energy going into December with a packed exhibition lineup. He’s set to feature at the Miami Invitational on December 8 at LoanDepot Park, a showcase event drawing several top names. Later that month, he’s expected to hit the court again in New Jersey for a new exhibition alongside Frances Tiafoe, Emma Raducanu, and Amanda Anisimova. What about Sinner, though?

Is Jannik Sinner playing any events after the ATP Finals 2025?

Sinner has officially confirmed that he will not take part in the 2025 Davis Cup Finals for Italy, choosing instead to recharge and prepare for the new season after the ATP Finals. Italy, as host nation, is already guaranteed a spot in the Finals, but their star man has opted out. It’s a big decision, though one that makes sense after his long year on tour and deep run at the season-ending event.

The Italian also gave his thoughts on why the Davis Cup’s timing makes it tough for top players to commit every year. “I think playing with this schedule, Davis Cup, it’s difficult that you have every year from every country the best players in the world,” he said.

With Sinner out, Italy’s golden run hits a twist this time. But perhaps Flavio Cobolli, Lorenzo Sonego, and Matteo Berrettini will take the reins to the final. On the other hand, Spain enters the draw with their best shot yet if they can get past a dangerous Czech Republic squad. They boast Carlos Alcaraz as their key man, while Germany look to Alexander Zverev when they face Argentina. France battles Belgium in another eye-catching tie, with major nations like Great Britain, the USA, Serbia, and Australia already eliminated in earlier rounds.

A showdown between Spain and Italy would have been the dream final, pitting Alcaraz and Sinner, the season’s “Big Two”, against each other once more after six thrilling finals this year. Many fans were eager to see them fight for national glory, adding a fresh twist to their 2025 rivalry. But with Sinner stepping away, that chapter will have to wait.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz start the 2026 season?

The ATP 2026 season opens with the United Cup from January 2 to 12, followed by the Adelaide and Brisbane Internationals from January 5 to 11. These events warm players up for the Australian Open, giving them vital match time on hard courts. Organizers hope stars like Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic will join, though none have confirmed yet. For now, their participation remains uncertain.

Carlos Alcaraz has never played the United Cup, and his 2026 start is still taking shape. While some top players head to Adelaide or Brisbane, he’s chosen a different route. He will headline the “Million Dollar 1 Point Slam,” a high-profile exhibition held during the Australian Open’s expanded Opening Week at Melbourne Park in early January. It won’t count for ranking points, but it fits perfectly with his goal for 2026, bringing home the Australian Open title.

Where will Jannik Sinner start the 2026 season?

For now, there is little information about his next move. There’s been no word yet on whether he’ll line up for the United Cup alongside Flavio Cobolli or anyone else on Team Italy. Sinner started in Adelaide back in 2023, but this time no entry list is confirming his return. Right now, it seems his first official stop could be the Australian Open, where he’ll defend his title for the second straight year.

What is confirmed, though, is a blockbuster exhibition in South Korea. Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will light up the Hyundai Card Super Match in Incheon on 10 January, just eight days before the Australian Open gets underway in Melbourne on 18 January.

After their ATP Finals clash, Alcaraz made his intentions clear. “It is a great year for Jannik and now time to rest. I hope you are going to be ready for next year because I will be ready.” That challenge says it all. Do you think we’ll see more of their incredible battles like this year?