Where Is Maja Chwalinska From? Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion of the French Open 2026 Finalist

Maja Chwalińska was far from tennis royalty. Raised in a working-class family, she faced numerous challenges on her path to professional tennis. Yet through determination, she defied the odds to compete at the highest level of the sport. From her family background and Polish roots to the setbacks that once pushed her toward retirement, Chwalińska’s journey is a remarkable story of perseverance, passion, and an undying belief in her dreams.

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Where is Maja Chwalinska from? What is the French Open finalist’s nationality?

Maja holds Polish nationality and was born and raised in Poland. She was born on October 11, 2001, in Dąbrowa Górnicza. She proudly represents her home country every time she steps onto the court. In fact, she prefers to reside in her hometown when she is not traveling internationally for tournaments.

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Maja was born to Tomasz Chwaliński and Marcela Chwalińska. Her father worked as both an electrician and a coal miner, while her mother worked as a receptionist and secretary. Together, they worked tirelessly to support their daughter’s tennis ambitions and ensure she had every opportunity to succeed.

The tennis star picked up a racket at the age of seven. She balanced her studies at Primary School No. 29 in Dąbrowa Górnicza with her growing tennis career. Her former teachers remember her as hardworking, humble, and naturally gifted in sports, particularly volleyball.

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Chwalińska completed high school and successfully passed her matura exams. She has spoken about the challenges of balancing her education with the demanding schedule of the WTA Tour, noting that her ambitious nature often made the experience stressful.

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On the athletic side, she trained for 12 years under the Tennis Talent program at her local sports center in Dąbrowa Górnicza before later representing the BKT Advantage Bielsko-Biała club.

Imago Jun 4, 2026; Paris, France; Maja Chwalinska of Poland celebrates winning her match against Diana Shnaider on day 12 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

What is Maja Chwalinska’s ethnicity and family background?

Maja grew up in a working-class family and is of Polish ethnicity. Watching her parents work tirelessly to support the family instilled in her a strong sense of discipline and determination from an early age.

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Her family has been a constant source of support throughout her tennis journey, sacrificing both time and financial resources to help her pursue the sport. Given the significant costs associated with professional tennis, her parents worked hard to provide opportunities for her development, while her local club also played an important role by offering financial support.

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Her mother has described Maja as an exceptionally resilient, sensitive, and calm person, qualities that have helped her navigate the challenges of professional tennis. Despite her growing profile, Chwalińska has largely kept her personal life out of the public eye, and there are no widely reported details about whether she has any siblings.

What religion does Maja Chwalinska follow?

There is no publicly known information about the religion Maja Chwalińska follows. However, she has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health and the challenges that nearly forced her to step away from tennis.

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During a difficult period in her career, Chwalińska battled depression and experienced severe emotional exhaustion. Reflecting on that time, she told Tennis Temple:

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“I felt completely drained of all energy. Actually, the break itself wasn’t the hardest part. The hardest part was before. I fought with all my strength. At first, I tried to convince myself that I just had to be strong, endure, and keep training, but at some point, I simply couldn’t get out of bed anymore.”

Recognizing the toll the situation had taken on her well-being, she decided to step away from the sport temporarily and focus on her physical and mental recovery. The break ultimately helped her regain her motivation and return to professional tennis with renewed energy and perspective.

How has Maja Chwalinska’s Polish background influenced her tennis career?

Maja Chwalińska’s Polish background has played a significant role in shaping her tennis career. Raised in a working-class family in Poland, she grew up watching her parents make sacrifices to support her ambitions in a sport known for its high costs. Their dedication instilled in her a strong work ethic, discipline, and resilience from an early age.

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Poland’s competitive tennis environment also helped shape her development. Chwalińska emerged as one of the country’s brightest junior prospects, winning European U14 and U16 titles and reaching the 2017 Australian Open girls’ doubles final alongside Iga Świątek. However, the transition to the professional tour was not always smooth. The pressure of meeting expectations, combined with the demands of competing at a high level from a young age, eventually contributed to burnout and a battle with depression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maja Chwalinska (@majachwalinska) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Rather than ending her career, those challenges strengthened her resolve. After taking time away from tennis to focus on her well-being, Chwalińska returned with a renewed perspective and rebuilt her career step by step. Her journey reflects the perseverance, determination, and resilience that have defined her both as a person and as an athlete.