Who Are Aryna Sabalenka’s Parents? Meet Yulia Sabalenka and Sergey Sabalenka

Who are Aryna Sabalenka’s parents?

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Sabalenka’s parents are Sergey Sabalenka and Yulia Sabalenka. Her father, Sergey, played a defining role in shaping the athlete the world sees today. Long before Aryna Sabalenka became a Grand Slam champion and one of the most feared power hitters on the WTA Tour, Sergey was a professional ice hockey player in Belarus. His sporting background and competitive mentality heavily influenced Aryna’s approach to tennis from an early age.

Although Sergey’s hockey career was cut short following a serious car accident, his passion for sports never faded. Instead, he devoted that energy to supporting his daughter’s dreams. Aryna’s introduction to tennis itself happened by chance. While driving through Minsk with six-year-old Aryna, Sergey noticed some local tennis courts and decided to let her try the sport. That spontaneous moment ultimately changed the course of her life.

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Over the years, Sergey became far more than just a supportive parent. He was Aryna’s mentor, motivator, and emotional backbone, constantly encouraging her to stay positive and fight for every point on the court. Tragically, he passed away in 2019 at the age of 43 after a serious illness, a loss that deeply affected Sabalenka early in her professional career. Aryna has often spoken about how her father dreamed of seeing her win Grand Slam titles and reach World No. 1. Even today, she frequently honors his memory after major victories with emotional gestures toward the sky.

While Sergey helped build her competitive spirit, Aryna’s mother, Yulia Sabalenka, has remained her emotional anchor throughout her journey. Whenever Sabalenka faced setbacks on or off the court, Yulia was a steady source of comfort and encouragement. She has regularly traveled with her daughter to tournaments around the world, supporting her from the player’s box during some of the biggest moments of her career.

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Beyond her supportive role, Yulia is also known for her warm and humorous personality. After Aryna won back-to-back Australian Open titles, Sabalenka shared a lighthearted story about her mother calling the identical trophies “twins” and joking that she should win more Grand Slams to add some “diversity” to the collection. The comment offered a glimpse into the close and affectionate bond the family shares despite the immense pressures of professional tennis.

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