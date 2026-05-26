Who Are Bjorn Fratangelo’s Parents? Meet Mario Fratangelo and Mary Fratangelo

Behind every rising sports athlete and star is a challenging journey and story that goes far beyond the blinding lights of the courts. Bjorn Fratangelo’s parents are the perfect example of the same. Mario and Pam Fratangelo chose a radically different path for their son. They shaped his journey in many ways that fans are unaware of. On that note, let’s see how much influence they really had on Bjorn’s career, mentality, and rise in the tennis world. Because that is where the interesting part lies.

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Who are Bjorn Fratangelo’s parents?

Bjorn Fratangelo was born on July 19, 1993, and raised by Mario and Pam in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bjorn’s father, Mario Fratangelo, was one of the most significant mentors in Bjorn’s life. He was so utterly captivated by tennis legend Björn Borg that he taught himself how to play tennis solely by mimicking Borg’s techniques. He spent hours staring at the television screen, practicing the Swedish icon’s skills against a wall. And mind you, this was way before his son was even born.

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In fact, both Mario and Pam even met the tennis legend, which sealed the decision to name their future son after him. Mario was born in Italy and lived there until he was 10 years old. After that, he and his family moved to the USA. Mario was a tennis coach and not only coached others but also his son.

The couple wanted him to be a tennis star, but did not send him to a high-end school. Bjorn had his training right at home! His parents not only gave him a good upbringing but also prepared him for the pressures of the tennis world! Mario coached his son until he was 19 years old and supported his development by relocating from Pennsylvania to Florida for training.

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Bjorn’s mother, Pam, was also a huge support system in his life and supported his tennis career. She was a huge inspiration for him because she was always motivating him and had a positive outlook on life. In fact, Bjorn’s good relationship with his mother was clear after he wrapped up his match at Vero Beach.

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As per Trib, he said, “She asked me if I had gotten her anything for Mother’s Day; I hadn’t gotten her anything yet,” Fratangelo told with a laugh. “I told her not to worry about anything, and that I would win the next tournament for her.” Fratangelo did get his mom a Mother’s Day gift, and followed through on his promise by capturing the title at an International Tennis Federation Pro Circuit USA Men’s Futures event Sunday in Orange Park, Fla.

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Where did Mario Fratangelo and Mary Fratangelo meet?

Public records and sports biographies extensively document Bjorn’s life and childhood in Pennsylvania. However, the exact location and manner of his parents’ meeting are unknown. Nevertheless, much of their early history is rooted in Plum, Pennsylvania. Mario and Pam raised their family in Plum, which is a suburb of Pittsburgh, and lived there for decades.

In fact, Mario was born in Italy and shifted to the US when he was 10. He met his wife in the USA. However, their love story remains a family tale rather than a public one.

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What are Bjorn Fratangelo’s parents’ ethnicities?

Bjorn’s father is Italian, and according to several public reports, his mother is Italian as well. This makes the tennis star Italian American since he was born in the USA. Mario is an Italian immigrant who was born and raised in Italy before moving to the States as a child. Bjorn’s mother, Pamela ‘Pam’ Schirano, was born in America, but her father, Alfred Schirano, was a first-generation American born to Italian immigrants.

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Because of his deep Italian heritage, the family chose a classic surname. Regardless, they decided to name their son Bjorn because Mario was a huge fan of the Swedish tennis star. In a profile on Tennis.com, Fratangelo joked frankly about his spirited temperament, linking it to his background. He confessed to having a bit of a “short fuse” and attached that fiery trait to his Italian roots. He also gave credit to his wife, fellow tennis star Madison Keys, for helping to “mellow that out” and balance him over time.

Bjorn Fratangelo’s relationship with his parents

Bjorn’s parents had a profound impact on his life and career, serving as the literal foundation for his journey from a shy kid in Pennsylvania to a top-100 ATP professional. Mario started the earliest foundation and became the architect for his son. He was the one who coached Bjorn from age 3 until Bjorn was 19.

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Because Bjorn was an incredibly shy child who avoided team sports, Mario introduced him to tennis. They famously practiced the absolute basics of the game inside the basement of their home in Plum, Pennsylvania, to build his early hand-eye coordination. In fact, Mario set an unconscious standard for his son by naming him after the famous Swedish tennis star Bjorn Borg. Under Mario’s direct guidance, Bjorn made history in 2011 by becoming the first American to win the Roland Garros (French Open) Boys’ Singles title since John McEnroe in 1977.

On the other hand, his mother and father both made several sacrifices to support his career. Realizing that the world is shrinking and that Pittsburgh’s talent pool would hamper Bjorn’s growth, the couple decided to move. They relocated to Naples, Florida, during Bjorn’s high school years. This move allowed the tennis star to train full-time against world-class juniors. To accommodate the rigorous schedule orchestrated by his parents and the USTA, Bjorn shifted to online schooling at Barron Collier High School. His mother, Pam, was a constant logistical and emotional anchor, often traveling to grueling lower-level ITF and Challenger tournaments to support him. From his work ethic to his grit and faith, everything was influenced and supported by his parents.

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This comprehensive foundation ultimately paved the way for his smooth transition into a tennis star and a coach. By transforming chronic injury setbacks into a thriving coaching career, he has solidified his legacy in American tennis both on and off the court.