Who Are Carlos Alcaraz’s Parents? Meet Virginia Garfia Escandon and Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez

Carlos Alcaraz may have become a global tennis sensation, but his journey began far from the bright lights of Grand Slam stadiums in El Palmar, Murcia. Behind his meteoric rise have been his parents, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and Virginia Garfia, who played different but equally important roles in shaping the young champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His father introduced him to tennis when he was just four, while his mother provided the emotional support and grounding that helped him navigate the pressures of growing up in the spotlight. For the Alcaraz family, his development as a person has always mattered just as much as his success on the court. So, who are Carlos Alcaraz’s parents, and how did they shape his journey to becoming a Grand Slam champion?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Carlos Alcaraz’s parents?

Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and Virginia Garfia Escandon are the parents of tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz. They raised him and his three brothers in a small town named El Palmar in Murcia, Spain, long before Carlos became famous.

Carlos Senior was, in fact, a very talented tennis player who ranked in the top 42 in Spain when he was young. Unfortunately, he had to give up his professional tennis career because the cost of playing became too high for his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he never left tennis completely and became the tennis director at the local country club in El Palmar, a club that Carlos’s grandfather had helped build.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also gave Carlos his very first tennis racket and started teaching him the basics of tennis when Carlos Jr was four years old. On the other hand, Virginia worked as a sales assistant at an IKEA store while raising her four boys. She is the main emotional anchor for her children, and while she does not focus heavily on tennis, she’s the pillar of the family.

Virginia always made sure that Carlos stayed grounded and humble even when he rose to higher ranks in tennis. Interestingly, Carlos loves his mother’s cooking and frequently praises the home-cooked meals that Virginia prepares.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Virginia Garfia Escandon and Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez meet?

There are no widely reported details about exactly when or how Carlos Alcaraz’s parents, Virginia Garfia Escandon and Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez, first met. However, both eventually built their lives in the Murcia region of Spain, where they raised their four sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Sr. grew up in El Palmar, where he was an accomplished professional tennis player and later helped his father with the local tennis club. Virginia, meanwhile, is originally from Seville, Spain, and later moved to the Murcia region.

After starting their family, the couple settled in El Palmar and focused on raising their four sons away from the spotlight. Their family life has remained relatively private, with both parents playing important roles in giving their children a grounded upbringing while supporting Carlos Alcaraz’s tennis journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Carlos Alcaraz’s parents?

Carlos Alcaraz’s parents, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and Virginia Garfia Escandon, are Spanish, and their family roots are largely connected to Spain. Carlos Sr. is from El Palmar, Murcia, while Virginia is originally from Seville.

However, there is an interesting French connection in Carlos Alcaraz’s maternal family history. According to genealogical research published by MyHeritage, some of Virginia’s ancestors had roots in eastern France. The research traces Carlos’s maternal line back to Jean-Nicholas and Marie-Eugénie Jeannenot, who were born and married in France during the 19th century.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz himself has always remained closely connected to El Palmar, his hometown in Murcia, even after becoming one of the world’s biggest tennis stars. His family has also played an important role in keeping him grounded throughout his rise to the top of the sport.

Carlos Alcaraz’s relationship with his parents

Despite becoming a global tennis superstar, Carlos Alcaraz has remained deeply connected to his family. Growing up, his father, Carlos Alcaraz Sr., was one of his earliest mentors in tennis, while his mother, Virginia Garfia, provided the emotional support and perspective he needed away from the court. Alcaraz has also spoken fondly about his mother’s home cooking, making it clear that no matter how far his career takes him, her food still feels like home.

ADVERTISEMENT

His success has not changed the importance of family in his life. Even after winning multiple Grand Slam titles and earning millions of dollars, Alcaraz has maintained close ties with his parents in Spain. They have also traveled to tournaments to support him, particularly during some of the biggest moments of his career.

Alcaraz has repeatedly acknowledged the sacrifices his parents made throughout his journey and has made a point of thanking them for their unwavering support. From major tournaments to his biggest career milestones, his family has remained an important part of his celebrations.

More than anything, Alcaraz has made it clear that his family provides him with comfort and stability. Life on the ATP Tour can keep him away from home for long stretches, and he has admitted that the longer he travels, the more he realizes how much he values having his family around.