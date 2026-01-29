Who Are Elina Svitolina Parents? Everything To Know About Mikhaylo Svitolin And Olena Svitolina

The Ukrainian superstar Elina Svitolina has a shot at glory today, as she takes on world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semifinals. It’s been a surreal run so far for the Olympic bronze medalist in Melbourne. With one more win, the No. 12 seed has a chance to become the first Ukrainian woman ever to reach a Grand Slam final. In hindsight, this journey wouldn’t be possible without the steadfast support from her family.

Who is Elina Svitolina’s father, Mikhaylo Svitolin?

Mikhaylo Svitolin is the man behind the scenes of Elina Svitolina’s tennis success. Before he was a tennis dad, he was a competitive wrestler in Ukraine. Professionally, he made his living as a real estate agent in Odesa, but his real passion was always been sports. Interestingly, Elina has mentioned that she only started playing tennis at the age of 5 because she wanted her dad’s attention, as he was busy traveling for tournaments with her older brother, Yulian.

As Elina got better and better, Mikhaylo stepped up as her early coach and mentor. The biggest sacrifice came when she was just 12. As per advice from the businessman Yuriy Sapronov, the millionaire who caught Elina’s talents while she was playing in a local tournament, the family made a decision to move from Odesa to Kharkiv so she could train at a professional academy to have better shots of making the pro, some 350 miles from her hometown.

Looking back, it was one big gamble, but safe to say, the investment is paying in dividends now, helping her eventually reach the world No. 3 ranking.

Who is Elina Svitolina’s mother, Olena Svitolina?

Olena Svitolina is a powerhouse in her own right. She was a competitive rower before moving on to professional bowling by the time Elina began focusing on tennis.

She was known for being a strict but incredibly supportive parent. She often told Elina that coming from Ukraine meant she had to work twice as hard as anyone else to get noticed on the world stage. Elina openly admitted she wouldn’t be the player she is today without her mom.

“My mom always supported me. This is very important, especially in tennis, given how much time you spend on the road, at tournaments, away from friends and family… the sport of tennis is such that almost every week you have losses happen, it’s hard… my mother gives and continues to give me strength and faith in the fact that I can be a better tennis player.”

Imago Sep 7, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Elina

Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates winning the second set against Leylah Fernandez of Canada on day nine of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

You can take a hint from her dedication. Olena’s love for the game and her professional career were so impeccable that when the family decided to move from Odesa to Kharkiv for Elina’s elite training, Olena stayed behind for two months to finish her bowling commitments before joining them.

Even now, in 2026, Olena is still Elina’s biggest cheerleader. These days, she wears more of a spectator and grandma first.

What are Elina Svitolina’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Elina Svitolina was born in Ukraine to Ukrainian parents, Mikhaylo and Olena. Her dad has Jewish roots through her grandmother, Tamara. However, during her tennis career, she received several offers from other countries to change her nationality and play for them, often with a lot of money involved. However, she always chose to represent Ukraine.

Inside Elina Svitolina’s Relationship with his Parents

The parents got involved very early in her career, with Mikhaylo serving as her former coach and Olena deliberately pushing her and making her work twice as hard to make it to the big leagues. Her parents followed her to every match and expecting constant victory. Around 2015, they collectively decided it was best for them to step back from traveling with her, allowing her to gain independence and take ownership of her career. Today, her parents remain her primary motivators and a constant source of strength.

But these days their role has changed quite a bit. It revolves less around Elina, more around Skai, their granddaughter, so Elina and her husband Gaël Monfils can focus on their matches. Safe to say, parents have traded their “coach” hats for “grandparent” hats.