Who Are Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Parents? Meet Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger

Behind every successful tennis prodigy is a strong support system. For Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime, that foundation was built by his parents, Sam and Marie, whose influence spans continents and cultures. Long before the ATP title winner was making headlines on courts around the world, they were quietly laying the groundwork for his future success.

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From Sam’s courageous journey from Togo to Canada to the family’s life in Quebec, their sacrifices and dedication helped shape far more than a champion. They built an environment that combined discipline, opportunity, and balance. With structured early training, unwavering encouragement, and even a household rule that kept tennis discussions off the dinner table, Felix grew into not only an elite athlete but also a grounded individual.

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Who are Felix Auger-Aliassime’s parents?

The Canadian tennis star owes much of his world-class talent and grounded personality to his parents, Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger. Sam immigrated from Togo to Canada in 1996 and built a successful career as a tennis coach, while Marie balanced her work as a child psychology teacher with raising their family.

Together, they raised Felix and his older sister, Malika, choosing to give their children both surnames as a tribute to their rich dual heritage. Growing up in Quebec, Felix benefited from the unique strengths each parent brought to the household. Sam instilled discipline, athletic excellence, and a deep understanding of the game, while Marie emphasized education, character, and personal development.

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Sam’s coaching journey began in Togo when he was just 18 years old. After moving to Canada at 26, he worked various jobs before establishing himself as a respected tennis instructor. He also served as Felix’s primary coach until his son turned 13, laying the technical and mental foundations that would later help him reach the ATP Tour. Today, Sam runs the Aliassime Tennis Academy in Canada and continues to serve as a trusted advisor in Felix’s professional career.

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While Sam guided Felix’s athletic development, Marie provided the academic foundation. Drawing on her background in child psychology and education, she ensured that learning remained a priority alongside tennis. She famously made a pact with Felix, requiring him to maintain excellent grades and complete his high school education before seriously considering a professional tennis career.

Although Felix has joked that his mother is not the biggest sports fan, he has often acknowledged her unwavering support. He knew from an early age that he wanted to pursue sports, and he also knew that his mother would stand behind him every step of the way.

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Where did Sam Aliassime and Marie Auger meet?

The unique intersection of cultures that shaped the Canadian tennis star began when his parents, Sam and Marie, met in Canada. After running a young tennis academy back in Togo, Sam made a huge decision to leave everything behind and travel to Canada in 1996 at 26. It was during this challenging period in his life that he met Marie, a native French Canadian who immediately became his biggest support system in an unfamiliar country.

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According to Felix, Marie played an invaluable role during their early days together, guiding Sam through Canada’s cultural nuances and ensuring he never felt isolated or alone in his new home. The deep partnership between the couple blossomed from mutual support into marriage. That set the stage for a family dynamic nurturing enough for a future Grand Slam contender.

“For sure, it was challenging for him. He left everything behind and was sacrificing a lot. The memory I have of growing up is my dad doing everything he could to make it work for us. We never really felt pressure. Everything he did was for the family and the kids,” he told The Guardian.

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However, Marie and Sam eventually decided to part ways and filed for a divorce. Marie opened up about the same in a 2022 interview with Le Journal de Québec. She said, “It’s always been a family project, with his father, even though we’re divorced. And I look at him, and he’s indeed like that. But as a parent, you can’t take all the credit for that.”

What are Felix Auger-Aliassime’s parents’ ethnicities?

The rich cultural tapestry that defines the ATP star stems from a deeply unique blend of cultures and roots. His father, Sam, is of African descent and originally from Togo, which is a vibrant country in West Africa. Meanwhile, his mother, Marie, is a native French Canadian of Caucasian descent, deeply rooted in the francophone culture of Quebec.

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This cross-continental background gave Felix and his sister Malika a powerful duality and a secret weapon. They carry this with immense pride, and to honor both of their cultures, his parents specifically ensured their children had a hyphenated surname that blends both family names.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s relationship with his parents

Behind Felix’s calm demeanor and remarkable composure on the court lies the strong emotional foundation his parents built. In the high-pressure world of professional tennis, many players struggle under the weight of expectations from coaches and family members. In the Auger-Aliassime household, however, support always took precedence over pressure.

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By carefully separating the demands of elite competition from the emotional security of home, Sam and Marie did more than help create a world-class athlete—they raised a humble, grounded, and fiercely independent young man.

Felix has often credited his father’s immigration journey for shaping his own work ethic. Speaking to The New Yorker, he reflected on the sacrifices Sam made to build a better future for his family. “I know for my part it helped, seeing what my dad had to sacrifice to come to Canada, leaving all his family behind,” he said. “I think he really gave us the tools and the education that you have to work, you have to earn your place in this world.”

Marie has also spoken openly about the surreal experience of watching her son become an international sports star. “As a parent, you’re never prepared to have a child who has a public life,” she told Le Journal de Québec. “When I arrive in a city and see his picture plastered on the buses, there’s something a little surreal!”

Despite Felix’s global fame, Marie says her perspective has never changed. “But for me, Félix is still Félix. When we’re at home, I forget all that. But I know it’s part of his career, and he plays that role very well. He never gets impatient, and he’s always very generous with his time.”

This balanced upbringing helped Felix develop emotional maturity, resilience, and perspective from an early age. Today, whether they are traveling together to tournaments or collaborating on philanthropic initiatives around the world, the bond between Felix and his parents remains an invaluable source of strength, an unbreakable shield against the pressures and uncertainties of life on the ATP Tour.