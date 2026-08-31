Who Are Iga Swiatek’s Parents? Meet Tomasz Swiatek and Dorota Swiatek

Long before the world knew her name, Iga Swiatek was just a quiet kid holding a racket that was almost too heavy for her. Behind her was her father, Tomasz, a former Olympic rower who shouldered much of the financial burden and sacrifice that came with supporting her early tennis journey. He instilled in her the discipline and work ethic that would eventually help shape a future champion. So, let’s take a closer look at Iga’s parents and the role they played in her journey.

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Who are Iga Swiatek’s parents?

Iga Swiatek’s parents, Tomasz and Dorota, are both accomplished professionals who played important roles in shaping the superstar’s early journey.

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Her father, Tomasz, represented Poland as a rower at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Wanting his daughters to pursue individual sports, where their success would largely be in their own hands, he introduced them to athletics and played an active role in their early development. He also remained closely involved in Iga’s career and was part of the team overseeing her journey until 2024, before stepping back to focus on being a supportive father.

Meanwhile, Iga’s mother, Dorota, is an orthodontist and dentist who runs her own clinic. With tennis being an expensive sport, her professional success also helped provide the financial support needed for Iga’s early training and development.

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Where did Tomasz Swiatek and Dorota Swiatek meet?

Iga’s parents are now divorced, though little is publicly known about how Tomasz and Dorota met or their life together before starting a family. Both have largely kept their personal relationship private. What is known is that they built their respective careers in Poland and went on to raise their two daughters, Iga and her older sister, Agata, in Warsaw.

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The couple reportedly divorced around 2019, when Iga was about 18, a change that significantly altered the family dynamic. Following the separation, Iga and Agata remained with their father, who continued to be the more visible parental figure throughout their rise in tennis.

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According to reports in Polish media, Iga’s relationship with her mother became distant after the divorce. Still, Dorota has continued to follow her daughter’s career and has reportedly watched many of her matches on television, even as she has remained largely out of the public spotlight.

What are Iga Swiatek’s parents’ ethnicities?

The family is of Polish ethnicity, which belongs to the larger Slavic ethnic group. Both parents were born and raised in Poland and built their professional careers there. The family’s ancestry is deeply rooted in this country, and they also raised their daughters in the capital, Warsaw.

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Her father, Tomasz, has also proudly represented Poland on the global stage as a competitive Olympic rower during the 1988 Seoul Games.

Iga Swiatek’s relationship with her parents

Iga Swiatek’s parents have played important roles in her tennis journey, with her father, Tomasz, serving as her primary mentor and taking on much of the administrative responsibility around her career. Even after Tomasz and Dorota separated in 2019, her mother continued to support Iga and regularly watched her tournaments on television.

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As a dentist, Dorota also helped provide the financial support needed for Iga’s early training and access to professional facilities. Iga has often acknowledged the sacrifices her parents made to help her pursue tennis, particularly the commitment her father showed throughout her development.

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As a former Olympian, Tomasz also understood the discipline required to compete at the highest level. He helped Iga develop structured routines, cope with demanding training schedules, and build the professional habits that became a key part of her career.

In a detailed interview with Forbes, Iga spoke about the pressure her father faced while trying to keep her tennis ambitions on track. She recognized the sacrifices he made and reflected on how much of her discipline and approach to the sport stemmed from the vision he had for her from a young age.