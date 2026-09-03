Who Are Karen Khachanov’s Parents? Meet Abgar Khachanov and Nataliya Khachanov

Karen Khachanov’s tennis journey began at an incredibly young age. He first picked up a racket when he was just three years old, joining a sports group at his kindergarten. What started as a simple childhood activity soon developed into a serious passion, with his parents, Abgar and Natalia, playing a crucial role in nurturing his ambitions. They encouraged his interest in the sport and enrolled him in tennis classes focused on physical development, giving him the foundation to pursue the career he dreamed of.

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But what was Khachanov’s childhood like, and how did his parents shape his path to becoming a professional tennis player? Let’s take a closer look at his family and the support that helped him along the way.

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Who are Karen Khachanov’s parents?

Karen’s father is Abgar, and his mother is Natalia. They built a foundation of medical discipline, resilience, and athletic grit that shaped their son into an ATP tour star today. His father was a high-level, competitive volleyball player in his youth, and he transitioned away from the sport to study medicine, building a career as a physician and urologist.

Natalia also pursued a regular career in medicine, working as a doctor to help anchor the family’s professional life.

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Karen was the one who established a new legacy in his tennis. Rather than pushing him into intense competition, they enrolled him in a casual kindergarten tennis group at age 3 simply to foster a healthy, active lifestyle.

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Since Karen grew up in a medical household, he was raised with proper discipline and structure, especially when it came to physical health. High-level tennis is notoriously expensive, so he and his parents had to sacrifice significant time and money to cover his junior coaching and travel expenses. But they happily did it, and today that helped establish Karen’s tennis legacy.

Where did Abgar Khachanov and Nataliya Khachanov meet?

Karen’s parents met while studying medicine together, so their love story began when they were young. They shared academic and professional paths that laid the foundation for the romantic relationship and eventual family life in Moscow.

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Abgar was an Armenian from Yerevan, and he initially focused heavily on athletics as a high-level volleyball player. After that, he decided to transition away from sports and pursue a medical degree.

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On the other hand, Natalia, a Russian student, was deeply immersed in her medical studies. Eventually, their paths crossed at university, and they shared a love of and discipline and dedication to the medical field.

After they got married, they settled in Moscow, combining the athletic and medical backgrounds to create a disciplined and supportive household for Karen and his siblings.

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What is the ethnicity of Karen Khachanov’s parents?

The tennis star is of mixed Armenian and Russian ethnicity. He respects and loves both cultures and describes himself as being half Armenian. His father is Armenian, and his mother is Russian.

However, Karen’s maternal grandfather was also half Armenian, which adds Armenian heritage to his mother’s lineage. Even though Karen was born and raised in Moscow, he has consistently and publicly embraced both his heritages.

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In fact, he has famously stated, “ I always say that I have Armenian roots… From my father’s side, from my grandfather’s side, and even from my mother’s side.”

He also drew global attention to his background during the 2023 Australian Open, when he wrote messages of solidarity on the post-match TV camera lens to show his support for the people of Artsakh, a region with a majority-ethnic-Armenian population.

Karen Khachanov’s relationship with his parents

Karen Khachanov shares a close and deeply respectful relationship with his parents, Abgar and Natalia, and has often acknowledged the sacrifices they made to help him pursue his tennis dreams. Before he became an established professional and attracted major sponsorships, the financial demands of tennis placed a significant burden on his family.

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Khachanov has never forgotten that support. He has spoken about how difficult it was for his family to afford expensive tennis equipment during his childhood, which is one reason he now feels particularly emotional whenever he breaks a racket in frustration.

Reflecting on those memories, he once said, “Even when I break or throw a racket, it becomes something sad because I remember my childhood and my family could not afford to buy a big amount of costly tennis rackets. When I could not control my emotions and I broke my racket, I was ashamed of my parents.”

Unlike some of the more prominent tennis families on the ATP Tour, Khachanov’s parents have largely remained away from the media spotlight. However, their influence on his journey has never diminished. From supporting his early interest in tennis to helping him navigate the financial challenges of developing as a young player, Abgar and Natalia provided the foundation on which Khachanov built his professional career.