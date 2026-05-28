Who Are Marcos Giron’s Parents? Meet Andres Giron and Rosanna Giron

From California park courts to becoming an NCAA champion, ATP title winner, and Top 40 player, Marcos Giron’s rise has been powered by both hard work and the unwavering support of his parents, Andres and Rosanna Giron. They nurtured his passion for tennis from a young age and helped instill the resilience that carried him through the challenges of a professional career. So, who are Marcos Giron’s parents, and how did they help shape his journey? Let’s take a closer look.

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Who are Marcos Giron’s parents?

Marcos was raised in California by his Argentine and Ecuadorian parents, Andres and Rosanna Giron. Rosanna was the one who sparked his interest in tennis by taking him to the local park and playing tennis with him. On the other hand, Andres, a dedicated medical doctor, inspired Marcos’s alternate dream to become a medical expert.

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Even to this day, Dr. Andres Giron continues to impact the medical world through his career, giving back by providing essential medical care to the community. Alongside Marcos, the couple also raised their older daughter, Gabriela Giron, who is very close to Marcos.

Andres is a board-certified physician specializing in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, and Sleep Medicine. Based in Thousand Oaks, California, his dedication to healthcare gave Marcos an up-close look at a demanding, service-oriented career. Rosanna is the one who dedicated her energy to cultivating her children’s active lifestyles. She introduced her children to tennis and ensured they grew up active and academically inclined.

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When Marcos faced career-threatening double hip surgeries in 2015 and 2016, the stable, hard-working foundation built by his parents kept him grounded. Their support framework enabled his eventual breakthrough into the global Top 40.

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Where did Andres Giron and Rosanna Giron meet?

Unfortunately, there is no exact public information on how Marcos’s parents met. While it is well documented that the couple eventually settled down in Thousand Oaks, California, to raise their family, the specific details of their early relationships and love story are entirely private.

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The family likes to keep some of their family journeys and stories to themselves and out of the media spotlight. However, the happy married life of Andres and Rosanna went through a turbulent phase, culminating in a disturbing separation. Even though they never compromised on their children’s upbringing and were always a team when it came to them, their personal relationship was a bit strained.

Back in 2014, Marcos had to face this sudden, shocking news from his family when his parents decided to part ways. This news hit him at a critical moment because he was going through a tough situation himself due to his hip surgery. In an interview with Behind the Racquet, he recalled the dreaded words of his mother: “It’s over!” And everything was turned upside down for the American tennis star, for the next few months. Marcos did go through an emotionally turbulent time during this period, along with handling his healing and tennis training time.

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While undergoing hip surgery and rehab, the American tennis player had to come to terms with his parents’ separation. He said, “I am alone with my thoughts and no one to talk to. At this point, I had to take two months off for my hip.” What was more painful for Marcos was that due to the surgery, his only escape, which was tennis, was temporarily taken away. He exclaimed, ” This was extremely tough, as I couldn’t even use tennis as an escape.”

Nonetheless, it was a decade ago, and now his parents are more amicable when they are together. The tennis star knows how to navigate the situation better now. He mentioned the same in an ITA interview, stating, “ Once they divorced, they were immediately separate. I split my time between them. My days consisted of rehab, followed by coming home and looking back on everything we have been through as a family, knowing it will never be the same.” However, one thing never changed—their love for their son and daughter.

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What are Marcos Giron’s parents’ ethnicities?

Marcos and his family are of a unique blend of Argentine and Ecuadorian ethnicity. Born in Thousand Oaks, Giron is an American with South American heritage. He often shares his connection to family in Argentina and is proud of his unique legacy.

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Andres is a Spanish national, while his mother is from Ecuador. Marcos is pretty vocal about his lineage, and while he represents the USA, he is also proud of his roots. Giron has noted support from Argentina, with fans sending encouraging words, as seen on his Instagram reel. In fact, he said in this reel that he always receives words of encouragement from his grandfather, who lives in Argentina. These are the words that play in his head while he is at a crucial juncture on the court.

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Marcos Giron’s relationship with his parents

Marcos has always been vocal about the support his parents gave him; however, he had to navigate their separation at 21. Giron spoke about the same as well, stating that since he loved both of them, being there for both his mom and dad was a bit difficult for him at times, since he had to do it separately.

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On top of that, he was healing from a hip surgery that took away his only mental escape for a while —tennis. He recalled the day he learned of their separation and spoke about it to ITA. Marcos said, “It’s hard, you care about both people, but when they are not communicative, you find yourself in between.

Once they divorced, they were immediately separated. I split my time between them. My days consisted of rehab, followed by coming home and looking back on everything we have been through as a family, knowing it will never be the same. From this, I started questioning my reality with tennis.”

However, they never compromised on the support at any point and were always present for his games, keeping their separation aside for their son. Everyone has their own story behind the racquet. What do you think about his journey and success in tennis so far?