Who Are Naomi Osaka’s Kids? All You Need to Know About Shai

We all know Naomi Osaka as a four-time Grand Slam champion, but her proudest title today is “Mom.” Raised by her Japanese mother and Haitian father in a close-knit family, Osaka has always valued the importance of love and support. Since welcoming her daughter, Shai, in 2023, motherhood has transformed not only her life but also the way she approaches tennis. It has given her a renewed sense of purpose and motivation every time she steps onto the court. Here’s everything to know about Osaka’s daughter and the family that inspires her journey.

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Who is Naomi Osaka’s daughter, Shai?

Shai is the only child of Naomi Osaka and her former partner, Cordae. Even before her birth, the couple wanted to choose a name that carried a special meaning. Osaka later revealed to ESPN that the name “Shai” immediately stood out to her because it means “God’s gift.”

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Explaining why she chose it, Osaka said, “‘God’s gift.’ That’s how I wanted her to feel, like she’s God’s gift to her dad and me.” Motherhood also brought a profound shift in Osaka’s perspective. She has admitted that it initially felt overwhelming to realize that such a tiny person depended on her for everything. Over time, however, Shai became the driving force behind her life and career.

In the documentary Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, the four-time Grand Slam champion describes her return to professional tennis as a tribute to mothers everywhere. “A love letter for moms,” she calls it. Reflecting on how becoming a parent changed her journey, Osaka says in the trailer, “Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career.”

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Who is Shai?

Shai Osaka was born in July 2023, to four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and American rapper Cordae. She celebrated her third birthday during the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, marking another special milestone for the family.

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Osaka and Cordae began dating in 2019 before announcing their separation in January 2025. Despite ending their relationship, the two have remained committed to co-parenting Shai and have spoken about maintaining an amicable relationship for their daughter’s sake.

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Although Shai is still too young to begin school, she has already become the biggest source of motivation in Osaka’s life. The tennis star has also been candid about the physical and emotional challenges she faced after giving birth, opening up about the demands of early motherhood while emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her mental and physical well-being.

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Even before Shai was born, Osaka was determined to make a difference for the next generation. While expecting her first child, she partnered with Modern Health to launch a collection of guided meditations for children to promote mental health and emotional well-being.

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The initiative followed the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which highlighted an unprecedented youth mental health crisis. Having been open about her own mental health journey, Osaka hoped to help young people build healthier coping skills from an early age.

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Speaking to PEOPLE in March 2023, Osaka shared how becoming a mother had already changed her outlook. “For me, I just want to be the best version of myself,” she said. “Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of.”

Osaka and Cordae have also chosen to keep Shai largely out of the public eye, sharing only occasional glimpses of her while protecting her privacy as she grows up. Despite that, Osaka has occasionally shared lighthearted parenting moments. Speaking to Tennis World after Shai’s second birthday, she joked that her daughter had behaved “kind of badly,” forcing the family to scrap plans for a trip to the park, a relatable moment that many parents could appreciate.