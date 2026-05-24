Who Are Taylor Fritz’s Parents? Everything To Know About Guy Fritz And Kathy May

Taylor Fritz is one of the top American players on the ATP Tour, known for his powerful serve and aggressive style of play. A former World No. 4, he reached the final of the US Open in 2024 and won the Indian Wells Masters title in 2022. Tennis has always been part of Fritz’s life. His mother, Kathy May, was a top-10 player, while his father, Guy Fritz, worked as a professional coach. Growing up around the sport helped Taylor build his own successful path in professional tennis.

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Who is Taylor Fritz’s father, Guy Fritz?

Taylor’s dad is the tennis legend, Guy Fritz. He was one of the most sought-after private tennis coaches in Southern California, and he pursued this career for 50 years before retiring. In his youth, Guy was a touring tennis player, and he eventually made the jump to coaching junior players. He has trained even pro Coco Vandeweghe, who won the 2008 Junior US Open, according to the Los Angeles Times.

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In 2015, Guy coached his son, Taylor, to the 2015 junior US Open title. A year later, in 2016, Guy was honored with the US Olympic Development Coach of the Year Award for his dedication to coaching youth tennis.

In fact, Fritz was coached by his dad for a long time. “When you’re a kid, you don’t know what’s right and wrong, so you kind of just have to listen to what they tell you, and I’m just fortunate that I had people around me who knew what they were talking about,” he told New York Magazine. Guy is also incredibly proud of the player his son has become. His dad was a hard critic, but it paid off!

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Who is Taylor Fritz’s mother, Kathy May?

Taylor Fritz’s mother, Kathy May, is a former professional tennis player who enjoyed a successful career during the 1970s. Coached by Hall of Famer Pancho Segura, she turned professional at 18 and won seven WTA singles titles along with four doubles titles.

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May also reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals, including at the French Open in 1977 and 1978, and the US Open in 1978. Her strong performances helped her break into the world’s top 10 rankings.

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In interviews, Kathy has said she retired from professional tennis at 24 because she had grown tired of the constant travel that came with life on tour. Outside of tennis, she has three sons, including Taylor Fritz. She was previously married to Brian Teacher, the winner of the 1980 Australian Open, before later marrying Guy Fritz.

The family eventually settled in Rancho Santa Fe, where Taylor grew up with access to top-level tennis facilities, including a home court. Reflecting on Taylor’s upbringing, Guy Fritz once said, “He really had all the advantages.”

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Does Taylor Fritz have siblings?

What are Taylor Fritz’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Taylor Fritz is American and was born in California. He comes from a mixed family background that includes German-Jewish heritage through his mother, Kathy May, a former top-10 WTA player. His maternal grandfather, David May, founder of the May Department Stores Company, was of German-Jewish descent.

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Fritz also has Christian roots from his father’s side of the family. However, he has not publicly spoken in detail about personally following a specific religion or faith.

Inside Taylor Fritz’s relationship with her parents