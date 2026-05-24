Who Are Victoria Mboko’s Parents? Everything To Know About Cyprien Mboko & Godee Kitadi

Victoria Mboko has quickly become one of tennis’ brightest rising stars after a sensational 2025 season that featured a 20-match winning streak and a breakthrough run on the ITF Tour. Her rapid rise even earned her a wild card entry into the Miami Open. But behind her growing success are her parents, Cyprien Mboko and Godee Kitadi, whose support and sacrifices helped shape her journey to the professional stage.

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Who is Victoria Mboko’s father, Cyprien Mboko?

Victoria’s father, Cyprien, emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the late 1990s due to political instability. It was not easy for her dad or mom to leave whatever they knew and just move to a new country where they knew nothing. It’s never easy leaving one’s roots.

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Victoria Vanessa Mboko was born on August 26, 2006, in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, after her parents had settled down. She is the youngest of four children and in a family that emigrated from Congo. Her dad was always a tennis enthusiast, but he never played professionally; he introduced the sport to his children as a way to stay active and persevere.

Who is Victoria Mboko’s mother, Godee Kitadi?

Victoria’s mother earned a degree in accounting from the Université de Montréal after relocating to Canada. She was working hard while also raising four children in a country far from her home. The family’s journey began with Godee moving to Montreal in 1999 while she was pregnant with their third child, David.

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Cypren later joined her in North Carolina, where the couple settled before moving to Toronto in 2006. So clearly she is a warrior, as she spent a long time away from her husband and extended family in a foreign land where everything was outside her comfort zone. Their commitment to tennis led them to Burlington, where Victoria began training at Ace Tennis Academy.

Does Victoria Mboko have siblings?

Victoria does have siblings, and she is the youngest of four children. Her siblings are Gracia, Kevin, and David. Gracia earned a tennis scholarship at the University of Denver. Kevin played collegiate tennis at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, and David is also a talented player who stepped away from tennis due to eye issues and pursued a degree in computer science at the University of Toronto.

Victoria was inspired by her siblings’ tenacity and picked up a racket at age 3. She quickly showed expertise and promise. Her early exposure to competitive tennis shaped her into one of Canada’s most exciting young talents.

What is Victoria Mboko’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Victoria’s parents migrated from Congo to the USA, and she was born in America. However, she is Congolese. She is Canadian and proud of her nationality as well as her rich roots back in Congo.

She is proud of her black African descent and proudly expresses her heritage. It was Cyprien who initially inspired all of his children to take up the racket sport. Simply because he had a passion for tennis himself, after watching icons like Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

“I have been watching tennis since I was very young. My friend and I, back home in the Congo, would watch Agassi, Courier, Graf and all the other great players,” he previously told OnTennis magazine in September 2021. “Tennis was good exercise for our children, but I must have bought about 1000 balls from Walmart, and they all seemed to end up in the bushes.”

Inside Victoria Mboko’s relationship with her parents

Victoria Mboko shares a close bond with her parents, who played a huge role in shaping her tennis journey. Her father, Cyprien Mboko, was the one who first encouraged her to take up the sport after being unable to pursue tennis professionally himself. As the youngest among her siblings, Victoria was also heavily inspired by her older brothers and sister, all of whom played tennis growing up.

Her sister, Gracia, once remarked that it almost felt like Victoria was “born on a tennis court” because their parents were constantly around practices and tournaments, often bringing Victoria along even as a toddler. The Mboko family made countless sacrifices to support their children’s dreams, with her father reportedly working night shifts so he could still attend practices and training sessions.

Victoria has repeatedly expressed gratitude for her family’s unwavering support. Speaking to France 24, she said, “Yeah, they are all very supportive of me, and they’re so positive every single day in all the matches I play… I feel like my family has been doing a good job of keeping me really isolated from it all. I have just been enjoying the moment.”

With such a strong support system behind her, it is no surprise that Victoria continues to show remarkable dedication and maturity as her tennis career rapidly rises.