Who Is Alexander Bublik’s Wife? Everything to Know About Tatiyana Bublik

Tennis can be a lonely sport. Players spend months traveling from one tournament to another, constantly dealing with pressure, expectations, and life away from home. But for Alexander Bublik, one familiar face has been by his side through much of that journey: his wife, Tatiyana Bublik. While the Kazakh star grabs headlines with his unpredictable shot-making and candid personality, Tatiyana prefers to stay out of the spotlight, quietly supporting him behind the scenes. Their relationship has become a source of stability amid the demands of the ATP Tour. Here’s everything to know about Tatiyana Bublik, how she met Alexander, and the life they have built together.

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Who is Alexander Bublik’s wife, Tatiyana Bublik?

While Alexander Bublik is known for his unpredictable style and entertaining personality on the court, one of his biggest supporters has been his wife, Tatiyana Bublik, affectionately known as “Tati.” The couple has kept their relationship remarkably private, so much so that many fans did not even know Bublik was married until he revealed he had a wife during a 2021 interview.

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Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, she rarely makes public appearances, keeps her social media private, and has not shared details about her personal life. As a result, information about her exact date of birth, education, and early life remains undisclosed, although she is believed to be from Kazakhstan.

Despite maintaining a low profile, Tati has become an integral part of Bublik’s life on tour. She frequently accompanies him to ATP events, helping him navigate the constant travel and demanding schedule of professional tennis.

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What is Tatiyana Bublik’s profession?

Tatiyana Bublik has reportedly worked in modeling, digital marketing, and finance. However, in recent years, she has dedicated much of her time to supporting Alexander Bublik’s career on the ATP Tour.

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She frequently travels with her husband, helping manage the demands of life on the road and providing support throughout the season. Fans often spot her in the player’s box, cheering him on during matches and sharing in the tension of closely contested moments.

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How did Alexander Bublik and Tatiyana Bublik meet?

Alexander Bublik and Tatiyana Bublik have never publicly shared the story of how they first met. Fans only learned that Bublik was married when he casually revealed it during a 2021 interview. Since then, the couple has offered only occasional glimpses into their life together. They have appeared at high-profile events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the BMW Open Players Night, while Tatiyana has also become a familiar face in Bublik’s player box during major tournaments.

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One of her most memorable appearances came at the 2023 Halle Open, where she watched courtside as Bublik defeated his close friend Andrey Rublev. She was also present on Court Suzanne Lenglen during the 2025 French Open, celebrating alongside her husband after his fourth-round victory over Jack Draper and the standing ovation he received from the Paris crowd.

Away from the tour, the couple reached another major milestone in 2022 with the birth of their son, Vasily. Although they continue to keep much of their relationship out of the public eye, their occasional appearances together, whether at tennis tournaments or on the red carpet, paint the picture of a close-knit family supporting one another through the demands of professional tennis.

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Do Tatiyana Bublik and Alexander Bublik have children?

Yes. Alexander and Tatiyana Bublik are parents to a son, Vasily, who was born on August 16, 2022. Since welcoming their first child, the couple has occasionally shared heartwarming family moments while remaining thoughtful about how much of his life they make public. Fatherhood has had a profound impact on Alexander, who has often spoken about how becoming a parent changed his outlook on both tennis and life. Speaking to Tennis.com, he described the joy of returning home to his family, saying, “Home becomes even warmer and nicer even though he’s crying. It’s incredible.”

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Bublik has also revealed that when Vasily was born, the arrival of his son mattered far more to him than the pressures of competing at Grand Slams. He has said that becoming a father made him more responsible and motivated him to become the best version of himself. Whenever he returns home and sees his son, he explained, the stress of competition simply disappears.

His trademark sense of humor has not disappeared, though. When asked whether he planned to pass on his famous dad jokes to Vasily, Bublik quipped: “You better ask me this question in five years or ask my son in 18 years.”

The family celebrated another memorable milestone in May 2025, when Bublik won his seventh ATP Challenger title at the Piemonte Open, dedicating the victory to his wife and son. Although Vasily has occasionally been seen with Tatiyana in the player’s box cheering on his father, the couple have made a conscious decision to protect their son’s privacy. In a 2023 interview with Championat, Bublik explained, “I wouldn’t want my child to become a ‘headliner.'” He added, “I believe that personal life should be personal, at least for me.”

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Bublik also recalled advice from Tatiyana that shaped their approach to parenting in the public eye: “My wife said a very correct thing. I wanted to post something from my vacation, there were a lot of cute photos, and she asked: ‘Would you like the whole world to see your childhood photos when you grow up?’ I thought that probably not. Therefore, I would like him to decide for himself, when he grows up, whether to display his childhood photos or not. Yes, as a parent, I think this is funny.”

That philosophy has remained consistent. While Alexander occasionally shares carefully chosen family moments on social media, the couple avoid revealing too much about Vasily’s life, allowing him to grow up away from constant public attention. Even so, fans have been delighted to see him courtside on a few occasions, supporting his father alongside Tatiyana.